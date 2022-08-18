Read full article on original website
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Northside ISD superintendent explains safety, security procedures for upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – As parents prepare to send their children back to school, there are a lot of questions and concerns. One of them is safety: will my child be safe at school, and what is being done to ensure this?. Northside Independent School District Superintendent Brian Woods said...
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
KSAT 12
More than 100,000 students head back to school as Northside ISD starts school year
SAN ANTONIO – The energy of the first day of school is different. There’s excitement to meet new teachers and students, but also emotional parents and students doing their first-day drop-off. Principal Frank Johnson of Northside ISD’s Fernandez Elementary School has a message to parents who might be...
Safety, community well-being is a priority for Edgewood ISD Police Department
SAN ANTONIO — At Edgewood ISD (EISD), protecting the community takes a team effort, beyond what a single police department can do alone. The district’s 30 police officers are all trained to respond and neutralize campus threats. Their live feed systems and radio communications allow them to quickly collaborate with San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. District Police Chief Quiroga said some of his officers are trained in special weapons and tactics, and SWAT techniques.
KSAT 12
SAFD responding to flames that ripped through South Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a South Side motel on Monday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, near East Southcross. SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said the fire started...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who opened fire on 2 people walking on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot two people as they were walking on an East Side street overnight. Officers said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee Street, not far from East Houston Street and South WW White Road.
foxsanantonio.com
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID 15-year-old killed in attempted robbery on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage robbery suspect who was fatally shot on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Laron Mackey, 15, died of a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road, authorities said.
KSAT 12
UTSA nearly triples graduation rate in over a decade by creating model for first-generation, transfer students
Over the last decade, the University of Texas at San Antonio has nearly tripled the number of students who graduate within four years. Back in 2010, the graduation rate for students attaining their degree within four years was 6%, but now that number has risen to 32%. There are several initiatives behind this growth and one is the Graduation Help Desk.
KSAT 12
Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side. Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.
KSAT 12
Driver checking on SUV hit by passing vehicle along Interstate 35 on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who stopped along Interstate 35 to check on her SUV was struck by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. San Antonio police said the incident happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound access road of I-35 near Dinn Road, which is north of Rittiman Road.
KTSA
Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
New Braunfels ISD hires new director of safety and security
Stephen Brown began his new role as the director of safety and security in New Braunfels ISD on Aug. 18. New Braunfels ISD hired Stephen Brown as the new director of safety and security. He began his new role with NBISD on Aug. 18. “Mr. Brown will fill a critical...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s first Capital One Café is now open
SAN ANTONIO – Capital One’s coffee shop bank is now open in the former Microsoft Store space at La Cantera. The café is open to everyone, whether they’re Capital One members or not. It offers private workspaces, free Wi-Fi, access to ATMs, coffee beverages, tea, sandwiches, and an assortment of snacks.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder
SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
KENS 5
San Antonio high school's barbecue team wins national title | Texas Outdoors
Madison High School's barbecue team took home a national title this year at a barbecue competition. Barry Davis spoke with them during this week's Texas Outdoors.
