San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Safety, community well-being is a priority for Edgewood ISD Police Department

SAN ANTONIO — At Edgewood ISD (EISD), protecting the community takes a team effort, beyond what a single police department can do alone. The district’s 30 police officers are all trained to respond and neutralize campus threats. Their live feed systems and radio communications allow them to quickly collaborate with San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. District Police Chief Quiroga said some of his officers are trained in special weapons and tactics, and SWAT techniques.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAFD responding to flames that ripped through South Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a South Side motel on Monday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, near East Southcross. SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said the fire started...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Sonia Sotomayor
KSAT 12

UTSA nearly triples graduation rate in over a decade by creating model for first-generation, transfer students

Over the last decade, the University of Texas at San Antonio has nearly tripled the number of students who graduate within four years. Back in 2010, the graduation rate for students attaining their degree within four years was 6%, but now that number has risen to 32%. There are several initiatives behind this growth and one is the Graduation Help Desk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side. Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#West Side#Far West#Highschool#New Sotomayor High School#Nisd
KTSA

Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s first Capital One Café is now open

SAN ANTONIO – Capital One’s coffee shop bank is now open in the former Microsoft Store space at La Cantera. The café is open to everyone, whether they’re Capital One members or not. It offers private workspaces, free Wi-Fi, access to ATMs, coffee beverages, tea, sandwiches, and an assortment of snacks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder

SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

