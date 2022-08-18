A Northwood woman has been indicted for kidnapping after she allegedly took her two children, who were in the custody of a county agency. Claudia Olvera, 35, was arrested after being indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury. She is in jail on a $50,000 bond. She is set to appear Aug. 25 in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.

NORTHWOOD, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO