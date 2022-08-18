Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Gibson, indicted on sex-related charges involving a minor, has new theft charge
A former strength and conditioning coach indicted on sex-related charges involving a minor now faces an additional charge. Zachary Gibson, of Bowling Green, was charged with theft after he allegedly stole $180 at a city laundromat. Bowling Green Police Division officers on Aug. 17 were called to the 900 block...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested after punching employee at mental health facility
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Friday evening after he reportedly assaulted an employee at a mental health residential facility. David Bustamante, 54, who was residing at the facility in the 800 block of North College St., was charged with assault and taken to the Wood County jail. Police...
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man told to stay off school properties after students reported being ‘creeped out’
A Bowling Green man was told to no longer attend events at Bowling Green High School after several students reported being “creeped out” by his presence. Bowling Green police officers were patrolling the BGHS football game on Friday evening when school staff advised there was a suspicious man in the stands. Principal Dan Black told police the 38-year-old man was in the student section of the football stands.
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
13abc.com
Toledo man accused of exposing himself to young girls indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Steven Warrer on a Public Indecency charge on Thursday, August 18. Deputies with the Lucas County...
sent-trib.com
Northwood woman indicted for kidnapping
A Northwood woman has been indicted for kidnapping after she allegedly took her two children, who were in the custody of a county agency. Claudia Olvera, 35, was arrested after being indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury. She is in jail on a $50,000 bond. She is set to appear Aug. 25 in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
sent-trib.com
Rossford man sentenced to prison for rape
A Rossford man found guilty by a jury of three counts of rape is going to prison. Stephen Coker Jr., 61, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He continued to maintain his innocence and plans to appeal his sentence. A jury in July...
13abc.com
Toledo man behind bars for Saturday night shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing two Felonious Assault charges after a shooting Saturday night. Around 2:00 AM Sunday morning, police were called to the scene on Avondale near Brown Avenue for reports of a person shot. According to court documents, Jermaine Jackson shot Terrence Turner multiple...
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Timothy P. Caudill was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The following...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-22-2022
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
fcnews.org
Grand Jury indicts Harris
A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl. Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
WTOL-TV
Suspect gets away with cash after robbing west Toledo bank on Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the lookout for a person who robbed a bank in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Police say the robbery happened at the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street near Upton Ave. at 11:46 a.m., just before closing time. That’s when police say a...
wktn.com
Numerous Summons Issued to Kenton Man
A Kenton man is facing several charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Kenton. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Scioto Village Apartments on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to break into an apartment at the complex.
13abc.com
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
fox2detroit.com
Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say
MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
New plea deal offered in Hale case
LIMA — A pre-trial was held in the court of Judge Teri Kohlrieser in the case of Romiere Hale. On April 12, 2021 the Lima Police were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. to 535 N. Elizabeth St. in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers located a 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was taken to a local hospital where medical personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.
2 ex Ohio-fraternity members get 6 weeks in jail for hazing death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year. The two men were both acquitted in May of more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide — in […]
2007 murder victim's family raising money for victim's of domestic violence at Tammy's Walk
TOLEDO, Ohio — Walkers met at Walbridge Park in south Toledo on Saturday, donning purple ribbons, for Tammy's Walk, an annual event that brings awareness to the problem of domestic violence in the community and raises money for victims. It's a problem that only got worse as COVID-19 took...
