ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Co-Creators Spill on That Shocking Finale

By Coleman Spilde
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WM3wa_0hMgOixS00
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/HBO Max

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Millwood! The paper ghosts have been torn down, and the pumpkins have all been turned into pie. After an exceptionally rough autumn, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin ’s steadfast group of girls were hoping for a lighter holiday season—especially after they stopped hearing from “A,” the masked killer that had been following them around for months.

But Christmas is never as cheerful as you hope it’ll be, and even the soft glow of twinkling lights isn’t enough to calm Imogen, Tabby, Mouse, Faran, and Noa. “A” has returned, and he finally makes his intentions known in this life-or-death game of cat and mouse.

If you tuned in to the four-week event that was Original Sin ’s first season on HBO Max, your head might still be spinning after those final three installments. With seven already jam-packed episodes before them, it’s hard to believe how many secrets the series’ writers were able to save for its denouement.

Ahead of the season’s finale, The Daily Beast spoke with co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring about those twists, those deaths, and where a Season 2 might pick up with Millwood’s most troubled teens. If you haven’t finished all 10 episodes by now, it’s safe to say there are major spoilers ahead .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1oXM_0hMgOixS00
HBO Max

The tightly kept secrets held by Millwood’s teens and their parents are all coming to light, and no one is safe from the lethal power that they hold. After Imogen and Tabby bonded over their shared trauma on their road trip to Rosewood, they’re emboldened to begin putting the pieces of their assaults together.

After a lengthy (and hilarious) process of elimination by cleverly using the annual Thanksgiving blood drive to test the DNA of most of Millwood High’s male students against the DNA of Imogen’s baby, the Liars are left with just as many questions as they started with. That is, until Tabby’s mother, Sharon, plants a seed that starts to make them suspicious about those closest to them. Statistically, Sharon tells them, you’re more likely to be assaulted by someone you know.

Imogen and Tabby follow a trail of clues to conclude that they were potentially both assaulted by Chip, Imogen’s new love interest and Tabby’s longtime co-worker at Millwood’s movie theater. When the girls confront Chip, expecting him to deny everything, he confesses under pressure. Suddenly, “A” appears from the shadows, and Imogen and Tabby make the brilliant move of saving their own lives by telling him that Chip is their rapist; they experienced the same thing that Angela Waters did 22 years prior. This news sends “A” after Chip into the dark of the night.

But “A” isn’t done with them yet, as they find out when they’re lured back to Millwood High for the gripping final sequence. When they arrive, they’re greeted by “A” and Principal Clanton. The pair have been working together to torment the girls, just as their mothers tormented Clanton’s daughter Angela two decades prior. “A,” who turns out to be Angela’s brother Archie, was the muscle, while Clanton was the brains. Refusing to apologize for their mothers’ misdeeds, Principal Clanton sets “A” after Imogen, who runs to her childhood home, still empty after her own mother’s guilt-laden suicide months ago.

In a climax worthy of a big-budget horror slasher, Imogen and “A” duke it out, giving actress Bailee Madison a chance to prove that she’s worthy of Scream Queen Legend status. After Imogen stabs “A” in the neck with a butcher knife, she passes out and wakes up in the hospital. Tabby is, of course, there waiting for her best friend, ready to tell her that Principal Clanton has been taken into custody. The bad news: “A” and Chip are both still alive. Even the good news that Sheriff Beasley—who has been torturing the town and the Liars after they found out that he was the one who assaulted Angela in 1999—was killed by his wife can’t assuage Imogen’s lingering fear that this nightmare might not be over.

In the season’s final moments, “A” escapes police custody at Millwood General Hospital, in an essential worker bloodbath. Meanwhile, Chip and his family seem to be having an unusually cheerful Christmas Eve, despite their son being accused of sexual assault by two of his friends. While it’s no surprise that a rapist would be smugly walking free, there’s still time for Chip to get one last-minute Christmas present: a knife to the face, courtesy of “A,” who shows up at his door.

“There is, in my mind, a difference between endorsement and heightened horror wish fulfillment,” Original Sin co-creator Lindsay Calhoon Bring told The Daily Beast ahead of the finale. “I think a lot of characters who get their just desserts [in this series] are wish fulfillment.”

“The reveal of Chip, we talked about [that] a lot,” Bring continued. “We really wanted him to die, we wanted him to be a victim, we wanted him to go out. We wanted Sheriff Beasley to die. We didn’t think we could redeem those characters. In this horror genre, with a slasher who has got a knife, I want to see those guys dead. I want to see those rapists dead. That was really freeing for us. In a show without that element, we probably couldn’t get away with it.”

“It’s true that, at this point, they’re so beyond redemption,” fellow co-creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa chimed in. “You don’t want a long trial about Chip. You just want ‘A’ to kill Chip on Christmas Eve! You feel a little bit bad for Chip’s parent’s the next morning, but hey.”

But the genius behind Original Sin ’s carefully constructed characters is that Chip’s death isn’t just a small component of this shocking finale, the real takeaway from this episode is that this is first and foremost a survivor story. One of the strongest and most surprising things about Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been the careful handling of sexual assault storylines. Two of its main characters were abused by the same person; Angela Waters’ assault catalyzed her suicide and therefore the emergence of “A.” Together, it would be easy for Original Sin to fall back on using these characters’ trauma as a thrown-away plot device—but it never does.

“We do want complicated storytelling,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “On one hand, you have something like Euphoria —which we’re huge fans of—which is all mess and all darkness. And then you have something [else] that’s much more sanitized and neutered. We were trying to find the balance between that. Let’s push past these confrontations and see what the consequences are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xxneu_0hMgOixS00
HBO Max

Another fantastic part of Original Sin ’s portrayal of sexual assault is how it handles the nature of the act itself. The show never deigns to show its heroes in distress, and instead fills in only the most essential details to allow us to empathize with Imogen and Tabby without unnecessary sequences that could trigger the viewer. “In terms of violence and sexual violence, we had a lot of conversations, and we went through a lot of versions for things to not seem exploitative, gratuitous, or fetishistic,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

Even though “A” might be intent on killing rapists, he was also instructed to enact revenge on the Liars for their parents’ two-decades-ago transgressions. It would seem that “A,” like most great slasher villains, has a chip hot-glued to his shoulder and no true allegiances other than to a little bloodshed. And with him on the loose so close to New Year’s Eve—the 22nd anniversary of the night Angela killed herself—might the (not-yet-greenlit) second season of Original Sin pick up right where the first left off?

“This is such a cop-out answer, but so much of it depends on what time of the year [we start shooting],” Bring told us. “If we end up shooting in January when it’s snowing, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah we’ve got to continue it.’ My instinct is to let a little bit of time pass.”

“That said, [we were hanging on to] this idea that our last episode would end on New Year’s Eve,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “And we finally got to it and it was like, ‘I don’t think we’re gonna be able to get it!’ That anniversary was a big deal, and we got very, very close. But it was something that was like, until the bitter end, we’ve got to end on New Year’s Eve.”

“We were one week away!” Bring said, laughing.

Aguirre-Sacasa nodded in return, adding, “To our credit, we got pretty damn close.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bailee Madison
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Details Emerge, and it's Bad News for Prentiss

The Criminal Minds revival is a go, but don't expect things to go smoothly when our favorite members of the BAU unite to solve crimes. TV Line dropped some insider knowledge about the 10-part new season, and we're a bit worried about Prentiss (Paget Brewster). "I am hearing that in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Little Liars#Original Sin#The Daily Beast Hbo Max
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Reveals That She’s ‘Hard at Work’ Once Again — But as Who?

The soap fave is back on the set. Daytime fans of Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney are used to seeing her come and go as Sami in Salem and get equally excited every time it’s announced that she’s working on a new movie. Well, we are happy to report that she’s once again in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada filming scenes for her next project.
MOVIES
TVLine

Will NCIS: LA's Hetty RSVP for Callen's Wedding? EP Reveals the Latest Plan

Might wedding bells for Callen and Anna herald the (latest) long-awaited return of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Hetty? Coming off of original cast member Linda Hunt’s appearance in the Season 12 finale (where Hetty ended her previous vanishing act to wish Nell and Eric well with their post-NCIS life), there was a plan to have Hunt back for Season 13, and ideally to a greater degree. But you know what they say — “Man plans, and God and COVID surges laugh.” As a result, Hunt last season appeared only in the October premiere, where Hetty informed Kilbride that she needed to return to...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
CELEBRITIES
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Leon Vitali, One of Stanley Kubrick’s Greatest Collaborators, Dead at 74

Leon Vitali, an unsung but crucial force that helped shape director Stanley Kubrick’s late career, serving as an actor, personal assistant, casting director, foley artist, and creative sounding board, died on Saturday night. He was 74. Vitali’s death was confirmed by his family to the Associated Press. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his three children, who were with Vitali when he died, said in a joint statement. As a young actor, Vitali was making a name for himself in television when he was cast in the role of a lifetime: Lord Bullingdon, the stepson of Barry Lyndon’s titular antihero. Fascinated by Kubrick’s creative process, Vitali stuck around to watch him edit the film—and never quite left the auteur’s side. As a casting director, he found Danny Lloyd and the perfect set of twins for The Shining, and convinced Kubrick to make R. Lee Ermey Full Metal Jacket’s legendary drill instructor. The official Twitter account associated with Kubrick, who died in 1999, mourned Vitali on Sunday as “the heartbeat of Kubrick’s films after the master himself.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Bachelorette Spoilers: How Many Of Gabby And Rachel's Men Will Be Splashing Into Bachelor In Paradise, And Who's Getting Engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major possible spoilers about both The Bachelorette Season 19 and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read on at your own risk!. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on a journey to find their future husbands, and that’s likely most viewers’ focus while watching The Bachelorette’s 19th season. The added bonus for fans is that in addition to watching those dramatic love stories play out, we’re also meeting potential cast members for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. While we're already aware of which contestants make it to the bachelorettes’ final four, now we also know which of their cast-offs are reported to be splashing onto the beaches of Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live.  He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

[Spoiler] Is Notably Missing in the ‘SEAL Team’ Season 6 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Bravo is not looking good in the photos from the SEAL Team Season 6 premiere, “Low-Impact,” which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 18. Last we saw David Boreanaz (Jason Hayes), Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry), Max Thieriot (Clay Spenser), A.J. Buckley (Sonny Quinn), and Brock Reynolds (Justin Melnick), they were in Mali, West Africa, and had been ambushed while on a mission to capture a member of SGS rising in the ranks. Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis) could only listen as they came under fire, and fans were left wondering if everyone would survive.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy