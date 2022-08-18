Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in-person back-to-school extravanganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First day of class for Roanoke City Public Schools is a couple days away. Saturday, RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White. White says...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WDBJ7.com
VMI welcomes 385 new cadets
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats, or newly admitted cadets, arrived early Saturday morning at the Virginia Military Institute. Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move-in with their loved ones. This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of whom are women. Many say it’s meaningful...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville to re-acquire Welcome Center, re-brand it as “Visitor’s Center”
The City of Danville is getting their Welcome Center back. But it won’t be called a welcome center any more. Danville City Council is asking the state to return the property on River Park Road. The city transferred it to the Virginia Tourism Corporation 14 years ago. Since then,...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 housing application closes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The application for the Section 8 housing waitlist in Roanoke closed Friday afternoon. The authority received more than 4,000 applications throughout the week. That’s 1,500 more applications than the authority received in 2019 and 2015. Now that the application has closed, applicants will get a spot...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County Public Schools excited for what this year has in store
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools wrapped up its first full week of school Friday. School leaders are excited for what the 2022-2023 year has in store. “It was a smooth opening. We opened with a little over 4,000 students, it was a few more students than...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Governor’s School seniors organize more than $2,000 for school supply donations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising seniors Ayla Lampros and Reese Redford spent their summer fundraising more than $1,000 for school supply donations. A matching donation from a Roanoke Valley Governor’s School alum brought the total amount raised to over $2,000. 55 backpacks, science and activity kits are going to...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
WSET
Danville Fire Department donates school supplies from their annual 'Fill the Truck event'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department had it's annual "Fill the Truck event" on Friday. The department dropped off school supplies, personal hygiene items, and clothing to Danville Public Schools. The supplies donated will go to students who have identified needs the department said. "Thank you to...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS crewmembers finish mowing woman's yard after medical emergency
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke FireEMS Department crewmembers are taking their civic duty to the community to a whole new level. Earlier this week, the department said Engine 8 and Medic 4 were dispatched to an EMS call for a patient who experienced a medical emergency when she was out mowing her yard.
smithmountainlake.com
Franklin county to provide tax relief
Franklin County’s plans for personal property tax relief should mitigate tax increases for residents and cancel out $3 million in surplus revenue. County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county expects personal property revenue to increase each year, and usually incorporates 10% growth into its budget. “But we also know,...
WDBJ7.com
Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
WSLS
Roanoke barbers and hairstylists offer free haircuts to give students a confidence boost
ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh new look can boost your confidence and help you tackle the day. That’s why a Roanoke barbershop opens their doors to offer free back to school haircuts for kids. Barbers turn on their razors and wipe off their seats at First Impressions as...
wfirnews.com
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage
(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 52.6 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
