ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

VMI welcomes 385 new cadets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats, or newly admitted cadets, arrived early Saturday morning at the Virginia Military Institute. Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move-in with their loved ones. This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of whom are women. Many say it’s meaningful...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Community, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Education
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 housing application closes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The application for the Section 8 housing waitlist in Roanoke closed Friday afternoon. The authority received more than 4,000 applications throughout the week. That’s 1,500 more applications than the authority received in 2019 and 2015. Now that the application has closed, applicants will get a spot...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty University#Security Camera#College#Enhancements#Threat Assessment#Liberty Interim#The Lynchburg University
WFXR

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE
BlueRidgeLife

Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday

Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Franklin county to provide tax relief

Franklin County’s plans for personal property tax relief should mitigate tax increases for residents and cancel out $3 million in surplus revenue. County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county expects personal property revenue to increase each year, and usually incorporates 10% growth into its budget. “But we also know,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 52.6 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy