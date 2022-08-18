ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Akron Beacon Journal

Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season

BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
NBC Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling

In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
brownsnation.com

Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)

It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
brownsnation.com

3 Players The Browns Will Rely On The Most Without Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns now have a better handle on their quarterback situation for the 2022 NFL season. They will be without Deshaun Watson until Week 13; prior to that, the plan is to proceed with Jacoby Brissett as QB1. With a lot of volatility in the offense, there will be...
