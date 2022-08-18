Read full article on original website
Disgusting behavior from some Browns fans defending Watson
You stay classy Cleveland. The situation surrounding Deshaun Watson is a serious one. Nearly 30 woman have accused the Browns quarterback with sexual misconduct and 24 filed lawsuits.
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Won't Save Browns in 2022, Hurts them in 2023 Through 2026
As some advocate for the Cleveland Browns to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo in a desperate attempt to salvage the 2022 season, I'm here to tell you why it would be a disaster.
Report: NFL settled with Watson to avoid financial and PR costs
The settlement between the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson brought a conclusion but not closure for many. Some fans, media and employees of the league are not satisfied with the resolution while some, mostly fans of the Browns, Clemson or Watson himself, believe the punishment is fine or even too strong.
Fox tried to bury Urban Meyer announcement in a classic Friday afternoon news dump
By announcing it in a press release Friday afternoon, was Fox Sports trying to hide its hiring of former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer as a college football analyst for the upcoming 2022 season?
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)
It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/21: Game Two Beckons, Jimmy G Teases, and more. Now 100% Watson Free!
Today, an enormous weight has been shifted from my mighty webdorkian shoulders. My soul feels as though it has been cleansed, as if Hercules himself had cleaned it a la the Augean Stables. My mind is free from rumination, my eyes are clear, and my sphincter is totally relaxed. You...
3 Players The Browns Will Rely On The Most Without Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns now have a better handle on their quarterback situation for the 2022 NFL season. They will be without Deshaun Watson until Week 13; prior to that, the plan is to proceed with Jacoby Brissett as QB1. With a lot of volatility in the offense, there will be...
