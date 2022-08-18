The Hawks are kicking the tires, as they should. It has been weeks since Durant requested a trade, and it doesn’t seem like teams are chomping at the bit to meet Brooklyn’s very high asking price. Following the trade for Dejounte Murray, it will be extremely difficult for the Hawks to outbid other teams. We’ll have to wait and see if this was their best offer. It’s a long shot, but this still might be the best opportunity for a smaller market team like Atlanta to make a mega-splash and acquire a superstar of Durant’s caliber.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO