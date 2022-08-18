ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

4 NBA veterans Warriors must pursue if Andre Iguodala retires

Fresh off his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala is riding high after another historic run with the team where he was named NBA Finals MVP back in 2015. After several deep playoff runs and a series of clutch plays made on both ends of the floor, Iguodala’s ability to lead by example has been a hallmark for the Dubs. Currently weighing his options and seeing what the future holds for him, Iggy hasn’t ruled out a return to the Warriors for next season.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Amazing News About Michael Jordan

According to Joe Pompliano, Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new PGA Tour 2k23 video game. Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion, who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, and he is the current owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Golfing legend Tiger Woods is on the cover of the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat

When the NBA offseason began, one of the hot topics around the league was Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's next team. With training camp set to open in a month, one of the hot topics around the league is still Mitchell's next team. The Miami Heat were among the teams chasing Mitchell but they may not enough assets to pull off a deal.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Ros Gold Onwude
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Vince Carter
Yardbarker

Report: The Hawks made this offer for Kevin Durant in the past month

The Hawks are kicking the tires, as they should. It has been weeks since Durant requested a trade, and it doesn’t seem like teams are chomping at the bit to meet Brooklyn’s very high asking price. Following the trade for Dejounte Murray, it will be extremely difficult for the Hawks to outbid other teams. We’ll have to wait and see if this was their best offer. It’s a long shot, but this still might be the best opportunity for a smaller market team like Atlanta to make a mega-splash and acquire a superstar of Durant’s caliber.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

1998 All-NBA First Team vs. 2008 All-NBA First Team: Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Against LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

Talking about the old-school game is always a fun blast from the past. The hypotheticals between the brand of basketball from the 90s and the more modern version is a debate that has been fluid for a while now. When looking at some of those players in the 90s, it would have been interesting to see them go against today's game’s biggest stars.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Basketball#Warriors#Nba Finals#Canadian#The Hall Of Famer

Comments / 0

Community Policy