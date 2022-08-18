Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
New helicopter will help fight fires in Maine
OLD TOWN, Maine — The Maine Forest Service has a new helicopter that will be used to help fight forest fires and assist in search and rescue missions. The Bell 407 helicopter was bought in June and just arrived at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) MFS Aviation Branch headquarters in Old Town. It should be in service this month.
WMTW
White Mountains hiker strangled to death in 1977; homicide still unsolved
It's been 45 years since a local hiker was killed, and the case remains unsolved. Authorities said Shari Lynn Roth, 22, left her North Conway, New Hampshire home alone on Sunday, Aug. 21, 1977, to go hiking on the Sawyer Brook Trail in Livermore, New Hampshire. Roth did not return...
WMTW
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes
PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
WMTW
Vermont woman attacked by bear while walking her dogs, dog helps distract bear
STRAFFORD, Vt. — A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a bear while walking her dogs on Saturday in Vermont. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Susan Lee, 61, of Strafford, was walking her Jack Russel terrier and a labradoodle on her property when the dogs moved out of sight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
WMTW
Maiz offers authentic Colombian eats as workers share obstacles they faced getting to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The food industry in Maine has expanded over the years, now bringing in food from all over the country. Behind every meal, there’s a story being put on a plate. WMTW visited a Colombian restaurant and discovered the obstacles the workers faced getting into Maine.
WMTW
Maine sees record numbers of endangered piping plovers
A record number of piping plovers are nesting in Maine and raising chicks. Laura Zitske, a wildlife ecologist for Maine Audubon, says there were 140 nesting pairs in Maine this summer and that those pairs raised 252 chicks to the point where they could fly. She said both those numbers are records for Maine. Monitoring of piping plover numbers in Maine started in 1981.
WMTW
Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Tracking strong thunderstorms on Friday
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday morning? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
WMTW
Maine labor force lagging behind economic recovery
Maine's labor market has lagged behind the state's COVID-19 economic recovery. Last week, data released from the state Department of Labor showed the unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July, the lowest it has been since the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. While the number of people collecting...
WMTW
Conditions gradually improve today, nice summer days ahead
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Colleen Hurley.
WMTW
Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Another mild night with patchy fog overnight
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday evening? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Unemployment benefits to be returned to Maine inmates
More than 50 incarcerated workers in Maine will have their unemployment benefits returned following an agreement by the state that has now gotten final approval from a federal court. According to the settlement approved by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, the money should be returned by...
WMTW
Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
WMTW
Maine agency that guarantees right to counsel for the poor says it can no longer do so
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Commission on Indigent Legal Services is sounding the alarm that it urgently needs more funding to provide lawyers for all criminal defendants who cannot afford one. Maine is the only state that does not employ public defenders, instead relying on a network of private...
WMTW
Still unsettled today with a few showers later on
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Maine programs offer student loan debt relief favoring certain careers
WESTBROOK, Maine -- August 24, 2022 — Beyond President JoeBiden’s plan for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness announced Wednesday, Mainers moving onto college this month might want to know the clearest path to student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance in their home state depending upon their future occupation.
WMTW
How you can get free CNA training in Maine
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
Comments / 0