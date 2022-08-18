ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

New helicopter will help fight fires in Maine

OLD TOWN, Maine — The Maine Forest Service has a new helicopter that will be used to help fight forest fires and assist in search and rescue missions. The Bell 407 helicopter was bought in June and just arrived at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) MFS Aviation Branch headquarters in Old Town. It should be in service this month.
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes

PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
WMTW

Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
Maine sees record numbers of endangered piping plovers

A record number of piping plovers are nesting in Maine and raising chicks. Laura Zitske, a wildlife ecologist for Maine Audubon, says there were 140 nesting pairs in Maine this summer and that those pairs raised 252 chicks to the point where they could fly. She said both those numbers are records for Maine. Monitoring of piping plover numbers in Maine started in 1981.
Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
Maine labor force lagging behind economic recovery

Maine's labor market has lagged behind the state's COVID-19 economic recovery. Last week, data released from the state Department of Labor showed the unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July, the lowest it has been since the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. While the number of people collecting...
Unemployment benefits to be returned to Maine inmates

More than 50 incarcerated workers in Maine will have their unemployment benefits returned following an agreement by the state that has now gotten final approval from a federal court. According to the settlement approved by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, the money should be returned by...
Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
Maine programs offer student loan debt relief favoring certain careers

WESTBROOK, Maine -- August 24, 2022 — Beyond President JoeBiden’s plan for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness announced Wednesday, Mainers moving onto college this month might want to know the clearest path to student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance in their home state depending upon their future occupation.
How you can get free CNA training in Maine

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — As Maine continues to face a shortage of people working as nurses, there are options for a free training program for those looking to start a career in health care. Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a...
