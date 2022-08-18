Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour
Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here. The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.
NME
The 1975 debut new song ‘I’m In Love With You’ during live comeback in Tokyo
Tonight (August 20), The 1975 made their live return in Japan, playing the first of two gigs as part of the Summer Sonic Festival – watch them debut a new song called ‘I’m In Love With You’ below. The gigs mark the band’s first live shows...
NME
Billy Idol announces new EP ‘The Cage’ and shares bruising title track
Billy Idol has announced a new EP called ‘The Cage’ and released its title track – listen below. The singer-songwriter will release the four-song collection on September 23 via Dark Horse (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll follow on from his previous EP ‘The Roadside’, which came out last year.
NME
Drahla return with new single ‘Under The Glass’ and announce UK tour
Leeds punks Drahla have returned today (August 22) with their new single ‘Under The Glass’, their first new music in three years. The new music comes alongside details of the band’s first UK tour since 2019, which kicks off in Brighton next month. It follows their debut album, ‘Useless Coordinates’.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Day6 (Even Of Day) tease new song and music video ‘Darling of the Beach’
Day6 (Even Of Day) will be dropping a new summer track and music video, ‘Darling of the Beach’, even though all three members of the Day6 subunit are currently in the military. On August 22 at midnight KST, Day6 shared a surprise teaser on Twitter, announcing the subunit’s...
People
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
Julian Lennon Was “Shocked” But “Actually Enjoyed” Paul McCartney’s Virtual John Lennon Duet at Glastonbury
At the start of his North American tour and at his headlining set at Glastonbury festival, Paul McCartney performed a “duet” with the late John Lennon on “I’ve Got a Feeling.”. The virtual duet was made possible due to isolated vocals courtesy of Get Back director...
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Responds To Angela Means’ Feelings Being Felicia From “Friday”
On Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Ice Cube called into the show to share that The Big 3 Championship will be held at State Farm Arena on Sunday, August 21st. Also, The Big 3’s All-Star Game will be happening featuring celebrities like Nelly & NLE Choppa, televised on CBS, starting at 3:30 PM. There are tickets still […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blackpink Unleash ‘Pink Venom’ on Comeback Single Ahead of New Album ‘Born Pink’
Blinks: the Born Pink era has officially commenced. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink released “Pink Venom,” the lead single off their forthcoming album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16. The earworm starts with a voice chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse backed by a sticky electronic beat mixed with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound — think OG Shakira mixed with a hint of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.” “I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom/This, that pink venom,” the group sings on the chorus. “Get’em, get’em, get’em/Straight till your dome like woah woah woah.” The song’s...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
BBC
Inside Amapiano, the new sound of South Africa
If Afrobeats was the soundtrack of the 2010’s, now it’s Amapiano’s turn in the spotlight. With its distinct log drum, the South African invention is a blend of deep house, kwaito, jazz, and lounge music. In Zulu, Amapiano literally means “the pianos”. You can watch...
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
Offset Celebrates His High-Flying Success on New Single ‘5 4 3 2 1’
Offset has dropped a new single, “5 4 3 2 1,” along with a music video for the track. The hard-hitting song, the rapper’s first solo material in three years, was produced by Baby Keem and sees Offset boasting about his success with lines like, “I collect shoes and I don’t even wear ’em.” In the video, Offset hits a theme park in Paris. Clad in full Balenciaga, the rapper rides the high-flying swings and does the moonwalk across one of the amusements. Onlookers can be seen watching Offset with equal parts confusion and entertainment as he raps and...
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Brilliantly Claps Back at UFC Star Who Roped Her Into Andrew Tate Controversy
Cardi B got roped into the Andrew Tate controversy when UFC star Jake Shields trashed talked her while defending the controversial figure. And the GRAMMY-winning rapper wasn't having it. The exchange unfolded on Twitter, and it started with Shields defending Tate, once a Big Brother UK contestant who got the...
UFC・
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Johnny Marr perform classic Smiths tracks onstage with The Killers
The British indie guitar hero has been performing There Is A Light That Never Goes Out and other hits from his old band. Johnny Marr jumped onstage during The Killers headline set this weekend to perform a short run of Smiths tunes with the Las Vegas band. Marr is currently...
Slipknot Haunted by Something Seriously Spooky in New ‘Yen’ Video
Something’s haunting Corey Taylor in the new music video for Slipknot’s recent song, “Yen,” from their upcoming LP, The End, So Far. Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the clip is set in a large, creepy mansion and cuts between psychedelic-tinged shots of Slipknot performing the track, and a sequence in which a maskless Taylor stumbles around the large space, followed by all manner of unnerving, occult-ish figures. At one point, Taylor embraces a woman on fire, while the clip ends with a suitably eerie postscript: Tortilla Man playing a toy piano in an empty garden in...
Comments / 0