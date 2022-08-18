ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour

Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here. The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.
MUSIC
NME

Billy Idol announces new EP ‘The Cage’ and shares bruising title track

Billy Idol has announced a new EP called ‘The Cage’ and released its title track – listen below. The singer-songwriter will release the four-song collection on September 23 via Dark Horse (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll follow on from his previous EP ‘The Roadside’, which came out last year.
MUSIC
NME

Drahla return with new single ‘Under The Glass’ and announce UK tour

Leeds punks Drahla have returned today (August 22) with their new single ‘Under The Glass’, their first new music in three years. The new music comes alongside details of the band’s first UK tour since 2019, which kicks off in Brighton next month. It follows their debut album, ‘Useless Coordinates’.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#First Song#Uk Charts#Maldon
People

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline

Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Blackpink Unleash ‘Pink Venom’ on Comeback Single Ahead of New Album ‘Born Pink’

Blinks: the Born Pink era has officially commenced. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink released “Pink Venom,” the lead single off their forthcoming album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16. The earworm starts with a voice chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse backed by a sticky electronic beat mixed with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound — think OG Shakira mixed with a hint of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.” “I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom/This, that pink venom,” the group sings on the chorus. “Get’em, get’em, get’em/Straight till your dome like woah woah woah.” The song’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Inside Amapiano, the new sound of South Africa

If Afrobeats was the soundtrack of the 2010’s, now it’s Amapiano’s turn in the spotlight. With its distinct log drum, the South African invention is a blend of deep house, kwaito, jazz, and lounge music. In Zulu, Amapiano literally means “the pianos”. You can watch...
WORLD
BBC

Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing

The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Offset Celebrates His High-Flying Success on New Single ‘5 4 3 2 1’

Offset has dropped a new single, “5 4 3 2 1,” along with a music video for the track. The hard-hitting song, the rapper’s first solo material in three years, was produced by Baby Keem and sees Offset boasting about his success with lines like, “I collect shoes and I don’t even wear ’em.” In the video, Offset hits a theme park in Paris. Clad in full Balenciaga, the rapper rides the high-flying swings and does the moonwalk across one of the amusements. Onlookers can be seen watching Offset with equal parts confusion and entertainment as he raps and...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
COMICS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Johnny Marr perform classic Smiths tracks onstage with The Killers

The British indie guitar hero has been performing There Is A Light That Never Goes Out and other hits from his old band. Johnny Marr jumped onstage during The Killers headline set this weekend to perform a short run of Smiths tunes with the Las Vegas band. Marr is currently...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Slipknot Haunted by Something Seriously Spooky in New ‘Yen’ Video

Something’s haunting Corey Taylor in the new music video for Slipknot’s recent song, “Yen,” from their upcoming LP, The End, So Far. Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the clip is set in a large, creepy mansion and cuts between psychedelic-tinged shots of Slipknot performing the track, and a sequence in which a maskless Taylor stumbles around the large space, followed by all manner of unnerving, occult-ish  figures. At one point, Taylor embraces a woman on fire, while the clip ends with a suitably eerie postscript: Tortilla Man playing a toy piano in an empty garden in...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy