13 WHAM

RAMS Ed Van Wagner Memorial Model Airplane Show took flight Sunday

Palmyra , N.Y. — A treasured past-time took flight in Palmyra on Sunday. The Rams Ed Van Wagner Memorial model airplane show and open house drew in people from across the region. It was a chance for flyers to showcase their carefully crafted airplane models. The event lasted five...
PALMYRA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
nypressnews.com

Personal best: Saving the ref’s life

Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Penfield boy with rare autoimmune disease looks to inspire other kids with medical issues

PENFIELD, N.Y. — It’s the kind of pick-me-up that doesn’t take much effort but means a lot to a little boy from the Rochester area. Kylo West has severe food allergies and a rare autoimmune disease. He’s an active kid and also a budding YouTuber. Kylo’s goals include a request for more followers on his page — a welcome distraction to what he’s going through.
PENFIELD, NY
spectrumnews1.com

WooSox welcome fans and fans' best friends

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Red Sox wrapped up another home stand on Sunday dropping a 3-2 decision to Rochester. The WooSox have just two more home series left this season. Earlier this year, the team reported the highest average attendance among Triple-A teams. They also recorded several sellout...
WORCESTER, MA
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Pedestrian hit and killed on Lyell Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to Lyell Avenue and Glide Street after 3:30 p.m. Officers say the victim, a 37 year-old man from Rochester was suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life saving...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RIT celebrates scholarship recipients from Rochester city schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RIT on Wednesday will welcome the recipients of the Destler-Johnson Rochester City Scholarship, which covers full tuition and is open for graduates of the Rochester City School District. Students who are awarded this scholarship will major in programs such as computer science, physics, and international business...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Back the Blue' tribute ride held for fallen RPD officer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Dozens of cars and motorcycles lined up in Fairport on Sunday, ready to ride for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one month after his death. Deb Rifkin was one them. She felt it was important to show support for the Mazurkiewicz family and all police...
FAIRPORT, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers

New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC New York

Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear

Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
CORFU, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in credit union robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in a string of credit union robberies, the U.S. Attorney General said. Police say that 47-year-old Ronald Morris of Buffalo robbed three credit unions with three other men in 2019. On February 27 of that year, Morris and Adrian D. Applewhite stole […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Enjoy the end of summer sunshine at Hamlin Beach State Park

​HAMLIN, N.Y. — ​A chance of rain could cut into one of the last weekends before the unofficial end of summer. For 10-year-old Ben, fifth grade is just around the corner. "I don’t want summer to end, I don’t want to go to school," Ben said.
HAMLIN, NY

