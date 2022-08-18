Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania has lost 10 percent of its dental workforce since 2015, according to a recent report from Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health. 1. Reduction of the state's dental workforce sped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and in rural communities, with rural communities experiencing a 14.2 percent loss of dentists compared to 3.5 percent in urban areas.
Irving, Texas-based U.S. Oral Surgery Management recently added its first dental practice in Michigan. Oral and Facial Surgeons of Michigan affiliated itself with the management services organization, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The practice has locations in Brighton, Clarkston, Hartland and Waterford, Mich. USOSM supports oral surgery...
