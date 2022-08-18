ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AL.com

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
MULBERRY, AR
Fox News

Florida teen, 14, and mom charged with national identify theft

A Florida teenager who allegedly organized a pyramid scheme and his mother have been charged in connection with nationwide identity theft, authorities said. Elijah Duett, 14, faces 15 counts of identity theft, obtaining property by fraud, illegal use of credit cards and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device. His mother, Selena Wallace, 38, was arrested on principal charges to each count, along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
FLORIDA STATE
actionnews5.com

2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records

CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
CROSS COUNTY, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Fox News

Louisiana state rep cited for DUI after doing burnout, police say

Louisiana State Representative Larry Selders was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger near Lousiana State University's campus around 2 a.m. on Sunday when troopers observed him traveling at a high rate of speed while producing a burnout with his vehicle, a press release says.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Arizona trooper slams into suspected impaired wrong-way driver on freeway

A man is in custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper purposely ran into the car he was driving the wrong way on a freeway. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the Loop 101 in Tempe, officials said. The red Cadillac, driven by Isaias Luis Llanos, 22, was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road.
TEMPE, AZ
Fox News

Florida deputy resigns after body-camera video shows him pulling gun on pregnant driver during traffic stop

A Florida deputy resigned after video showed him pulling a gun on a pregnant mother during a traffic stop. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, admitted that she was speeding at around 75 mph in a 55-mph hour zone with three other children in the car while they were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville on Friday when she saw lights and sirens in her rearview mirror.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
