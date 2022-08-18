Read full article on original website
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
Florida teen, 14, and mom charged with national identify theft
A Florida teenager who allegedly organized a pyramid scheme and his mother have been charged in connection with nationwide identity theft, authorities said. Elijah Duett, 14, faces 15 counts of identity theft, obtaining property by fraud, illegal use of credit cards and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device. His mother, Selena Wallace, 38, was arrested on principal charges to each count, along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
actionnews5.com
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
Kiely Rodni case: Authorities announce remains found, likely those of missing teen
California authorities said they believe that the remains of Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old early high school graduate, have been recovered from a reservoir near where she was last seen more than two weeks ago. "We recovered the vehicle; we recovered the vehicle last night" Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon...
Louisiana state rep cited for DUI after doing burnout, police say
Louisiana State Representative Larry Selders was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger near Lousiana State University's campus around 2 a.m. on Sunday when troopers observed him traveling at a high rate of speed while producing a burnout with his vehicle, a press release says.
Whitmer alleged kidnapping plot: Michigan jurors hear closing arguments in second trial for suspects
Jurors overseeing the trial for the men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer heard closing arguments on Monday as the government tried for a second time to secure convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. After a nine-day trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils...
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
Florida woman found dead after pack of dogs bites her a hundred times, authorities say
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead Sunday along a road with more than 100 dog bites, according to authorities and a local report. Shirley Johnson was walking home from her son’s house on Bonifay Gritney Road in Holmes County on Saturday evening when three dogs attacked her, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate told WJHG-TV.
Body cam shows Florida man try to hide large bag of meth under cop car
A Florida man was arrested last week after deputies say he tried to stash a bag of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop. Detectives determined John Schneider, 49, had just purchased a half pound of methamphetamine outside Volusia County and was taking it back to sell out of a home in Orange City.
Arizona trooper slams into suspected impaired wrong-way driver on freeway
A man is in custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper purposely ran into the car he was driving the wrong way on a freeway. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the Loop 101 in Tempe, officials said. The red Cadillac, driven by Isaias Luis Llanos, 22, was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road.
Florida deputy resigns after body-camera video shows him pulling gun on pregnant driver during traffic stop
A Florida deputy resigned after video showed him pulling a gun on a pregnant mother during a traffic stop. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, admitted that she was speeding at around 75 mph in a 55-mph hour zone with three other children in the car while they were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville on Friday when she saw lights and sirens in her rearview mirror.
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
Kiely Rodni case: Sheriff expected to make major announcement after volunteer group finds submerged SUV
A spokesperson for the family of missing California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni urged patience Monday morning hours before authorities are expected to make a major announcement in the case and after a volunteer group claimed to have found her remains underwater near where she was last seen. Investigators are expected to...
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz struck up friendship with Sandy Hook victim's mom
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has struck up an unlikely friendship with the mother of a 6-year-old boy slaughtered in the 2012 rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School, his defense lawyer revealed Monday. Melisa McNeill told jurors in her opening statement that Cruz and Scarlett Lewis, who lost her son...
Arkansas teen accidentally shot to death by best friend: Police
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A teenager was shot to death when he and his best friend played with a gun, police said. Helena-West Helena Police say 15-year-old Jayden Taylor-Campbell was killed in a shooting on August 12 at the Poplar Manor Apartments on Poplar Street. Jayden was reportedly visiting his grandmother at the time of […]
Former FBI agent pleads guilty to destroying records in connection with former state senator’s trial
On August 17, a former FBI agent signed a plea agreement, admitting that he destroyed records on a computer hard drive.
KTLO
Helena-West Helena man sentenced to 65 months for supporting terrorist group
A Helena-West Helena man who immigrated to the U.S. from Yemen when he was a child was sentenced Friday to 65 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to providing material support to a terrorist organization. Bilal Al-Rayanni, 31, who is also known as Bilal Kassim Alawdi, is a Yemeni...
Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say
An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. The Orlando Police Department says Erica Epps was first reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. "She is without medication & it is unknown...
Red Cross reaching out for virtual volunteers in Missouri and Arkansas region
Red Cross is looking for volunteers for virtual roles.
