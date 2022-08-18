A Florida deputy resigned after video showed him pulling a gun on a pregnant mother during a traffic stop. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, admitted that she was speeding at around 75 mph in a 55-mph hour zone with three other children in the car while they were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville on Friday when she saw lights and sirens in her rearview mirror.

