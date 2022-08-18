Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods
Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
Missing Alabama Dad’s Car Found Near Body in Burning House, Cops Say
A white Toyota Corolla belonging to a missing Birmingham father of four was found Tuesday, just a block away from where Alabama authorities had responded to reports of a house fire hours earlier. Although unidentified human remains were discovered on the property after the flames were extinguished around 3 a.m., police did not immediately comment on a possible link between the two cases, according to AL.com. Family and friends of Nathan Gemeinhart, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning, told local media they continued to pray for his reappearance. “We grieve as those with deep hope,” Senior Pastor Charles Johnson of Red Mountain Church told WBRC FOX6. The pastor, who helped set up a GoFundMe to support Gemeinhart’s family, said that the vanished man was “a joy to talk to” and “a peaceful man.”
Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop
A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake
A judge from Arkansas was found dead at the bottom of a lake roughly 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning in what appears to be an accidental drowning, per authorities.
Alabama man killed when his car hit tractor-trailer, then hits another car head-on
A multi-vehicle crash Friday claimed the life of a Hanceville man. Larry E. Reno, 79, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Sterling L. Hughes, 54, of Jonesboro, Ga. After the initial collision, the Toyota then collided head-on with...
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired
A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight
It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Alabama city council abolishes police department after furor over racist texts by officers
The city council in Vincent, Alabama, voted to abolish its police department on Thursday, at least temporarily, two months after one of the officers sent a text message containing racist language to a colleague.
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
August 16, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
She Had an AirTag in Her Lost Luggage. It Led Police to a Baggage Handler’s Home.
An Apple AirTag in Eastvale, Calif. on Dec. 28, 2021. (Carlos Jaramillo/The New York Times) A traveler who put a tracking device in her bag helped sheriff’s deputies in Florida identify an airport worker who was accused of stealing more than $16,000 in goods from passengers’ luggage, authorities said.
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at former work place now headed to prison
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
