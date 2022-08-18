ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods

Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Alabama Dad’s Car Found Near Body in Burning House, Cops Say

A white Toyota Corolla belonging to a missing Birmingham father of four was found Tuesday, just a block away from where Alabama authorities had responded to reports of a house fire hours earlier. Although unidentified human remains were discovered on the property after the flames were extinguished around 3 a.m., police did not immediately comment on a possible link between the two cases, according to AL.com. Family and friends of Nathan Gemeinhart, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning, told local media they continued to pray for his reappearance. “We grieve as those with deep hope,” Senior Pastor Charles Johnson of Red Mountain Church told WBRC FOX6. The pastor, who helped set up a GoFundMe to support Gemeinhart’s family, said that the vanished man was “a joy to talk to” and “a peaceful man.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fox News

Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop

A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
ATLANTA, GA
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
AOL Corp

Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight

It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
COLUMBIA, SC
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Accidents
Cars
Calhoun Journal

August 16, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The 74

New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
People

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
PRICHARD, AL
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Fox News

Fox News

