Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA・
Knicks rumors: Thibodeau wouldn’t mind giving up this young star for Donovan Mitchell
The Knicks are going to have to give up a substantial amount to get Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell has been rebooted late in the offseason after talks with the Utah Jazz reportedly stalled weeks ago. The Knicks have a vote of confidence from their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, who is apparently willing to give up a significant piece of the Knicks young core to get a deal done, though decision making authority is beyond Thibodeau at this point.
NBA・
Former OKC Thunder Star Is A Free Agent
On August 20, Andre Roberson still remains a free agent. The NBA veteran played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Thunder Schedule: Difficult Schedule Could Help in Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes
Oklahoma City's schedule is ranked as the most difficult in the NBA this season.
Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies have made trade offers for Kevin Durant
So far, the Kevin Durant trade discussion has focused on a few specific teams. Namely, the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat,
ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat
When the NBA offseason began, one of the hot topics around the league was Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's next team. With training camp set to open in a month, one of the hot topics around the league is still Mitchell's next team. The Miami Heat were among the teams chasing Mitchell but they may not enough assets to pull off a deal.
Oklahoma DL Brynden Walker Announces Retirement From Football
Walker played in 17 games across the previous two seasons totaling up eight career tackles.
Oklahoma State announces Blackout Game for November matchup against Iowa State
Last season, Oklahoma State decided to make a November matchup against TCU a blackout game. After seeing the success of that last season, the Cowboys are doing it again in 2022. On Sunday, Oklahoma State announced that the second edition of the blackout will take place on November 12 against...
