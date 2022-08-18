ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Hikers urged to exercise caution during Flood Watch this weekend

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpv7M_0hMgKdOz00

With heavy rain expected today through the weekend , Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue is issuing a reminder for outdoor recreators and hikers: Check the weather forecast prior to your hike.

Because the ground in many places across Southern Arizona is already saturated from a productive monsoon this month, even light light rain has the chance to cause flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Southern Arizona, beginning Friday morning and continuing through Saturday.

You can keep an eye on rainfall using the map below , or subscribe to MyAlerts , the Pima County Office of Emergency Management alert messaging system.

Last Friday, rains on Mt. Lemmon led to flooding in Sabino Canyon that left some hikers stranded at an overflowing waterway.

Remember, during flood events, never cross over flowing waterways, whether hiking or in a car.

Joseph Cyr
Hikers stranded after flash flooding event in Sabino Canyon, Friday, Augt. 12.

RELATED: Heavy rain today through the weekend will likely lead to flash flooding

Mosquito forecast: High to severe entering the weekend

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Rescue Team#Heavy Rain#Pima County Sheriff#Tucson Fire Rosemont#Coronado#Augt
KGUN 9 Tucson News

