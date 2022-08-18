Read full article on original website
Curren$y Clarifies His Aversion To Business Partnerships With Other Artists
These days, it's common to see artists collaborating outside of the studio. In Hip Hop alone there are artists who come together for branding or fashion deals, with rappers or influential figures making sure to keep business within the Rap arena—but everything that glitters isn't always gold. For every success story comes a controversy over a failed contract, and Curren$y doesn't want to be another artist who loses money.
Chris Brown Reveals He's Still Banned From Performing At Award Shows
Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he's still banned from performing at award shows. The "Warm Embrace" singer took to social media over the weekend to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that even BET hasn't invited him to take the stage during their award shows.
Tank Gets To The Bag On "R&B Money" Ft. Chris Brown, Vedo & More
While Diddy and Mary J. Blige might have their grievances about the current state of R&B, Tank's made a point to remind folks that he'll be eating off of his contributions to the genre forever. Today, he unveiled his highly anticipated 10th studio album, R&B Money. The new project contains 17 songs in total with a long list of excellent collaborations. Chris Brown, Alex Isley, Vedo, Feather, Rotimi, TVERSE, and Blaq Tuxedo make appearances on the tracklist.
Fabolous & Jim Jones Link Up For "Rich Hustle" Single & Music Video: Watch
Yet another banger to arrive for hip-hop lovers this weekend comes from Fabolous and Jim Jones on their "Rich Hustle" single and accompanying music video. We haven't heard a new album from the former since 2019, although he looks to be getting back into the swing of things following the arrival of his "Say Less" joint with French Montana and his "1 Thing" freestyle.
Diddy Has "A Good Six" Tory Lanez Joints On His "Smashing Playlist"
When it comes to his love life, Diddy has never been one to shy away from sharing the intimate details of his bedroom preferences. Most recently, the multihyphenate joined Tory Lanez for a conversation on Instagram Live during which the pair got to talking about the current state of R&B, among other things.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"
The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
Tink Connects With Fabolous On "Oooh Triflin" Track From Her New Album
Amongst the many male artists who delivered new music this weekend (B.o.B, Larry June, and Tank, just to name a few) comes a fresh new offering from 27-year-old Tink, who shared her 16-track Pillow Talk project on Friday (August 19) featuring artists like G Herbo, Russ, and Toosii. Yet another...
Casey Affleck Unlikely To Attend Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez' Wedding: Report
Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend. “Why...
Megan Thee Stallion Wears Sexy "Sailor Moon" Outfit To Perform In Japan: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion isn't slowing down following the arrival of her Traumazine album – in fact, she's going harder than ever as she just performed in Japan at Summer Sonic Festival, marking her first show in the Asian country to date. Thee Hot Girl Coach's stage looks are known...
Mike Dean Talks Working With Beyoncé, Says Kanye West Scrapped Entire Album Once
In the entertainment industry, one thing almost every successful person will tell a newcomer is that they need to have thick skin. If they are a person who tends to get their feelings hurt or are overly sensitive about criticism, those aspiring artists may have difficulty adjusting, but Mike Dean has spent enough time building on being one of the best that he sheds any stressors like water off a duck's back.
Michael Jackson’s Family Calls Out Harry Styles Being Named ‘New King Of Pop’
Harry Styles, 28, has just been dubbed the new “King of Pop,” and at least one member of the late Michael Jackson‘s family isn’t having it! Per @popcrave, after Rolling Stone UK tweeted out the cover of their October/November issue featuring Harry on Monday, August 22, Michael’s nephew Taj Jackson took to the comments to roast them and demand a unique title for Harry. “Our October / November cover star is @Harry_Styles,” read the original tweet, alongside star emojis. “How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t? Read the interview and see the cover shoot.”
Sarah Hyland Sparkles in Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dress & Bejeweled Satin Heels for Marriage to Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland is officially married. The actress tied the knot on Saturday with longtime fiancé Wells Adams — and did so in elegant style, to boot. For the occasion, Hyland wore a sweeping couture gown from Vera Wang’s Vera Wang Haute collection. Her ivory silk faille number, as shared on Wang’s Instagram in photos by photographer duo John and Joseph, featured a sweetheart silhouette in pale Ivory silk faille. Adding to her piece’s romanticism was a hand-pleated bodice, complete with a thigh-high slit. Completing the “Modern Family” star’s ensemble were draped off-the-shoulder French tulle sleeves, complete with a cathedral-length Italian tulle...
Danny Brown Unveils New Self-Produced Single "Winter"
It's been roughly three years since the release of Danny Brown's Uknowhatimsayin? The Detroit rapper's offering was followed up with a spree of releases from the Bruiser Brigade label before he launched his own podcast, The Danny Brown Show on YMH Studios. Last week, the rapper debuted a new single on Your Mom's House Live, titled "Winter."
Rapper Big Pooh Shares New Solo Project "To Dream In Color"
Rapper Big Pooh is back with the release of his new solo album, To Dream In Color. The new project from Pooh arrives three years after Little brother's comeback project, May The Lord Watch. To Dream In Color was largely cheffed up from early ideas and demos that he laid down in 2016. The project boasts appearances from Jared Evan, Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, and more.
