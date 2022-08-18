ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attalla, AL

gadsdenmessenger.com

Etowah blanks Springville in Glover’s debut

Photo: Etowah’s Briggs Freeman escapes from the grasp of Springville’s Andrew Carroll during the Blue Devils’ 35-0 win over Springville on August 18 in Attalla. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) The Matt Glover era at Etowah began on a positive note on August 18, as the Class 4A No. 8...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Miscues doom Panthers in loss to Guntersville

Photo: Southside Jerrod Harden (right) battles against Springville’s Chandler Chancellor during the Panthers’ 21-7 loss in high school football on August 19. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Guntersville turned three first-half turnovers into three touchdowns on the way to a 21-7 victory over Southside on August 18 at Barney Hood Stadium.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Titans fall to Georgia powerhouse

Photo: Gadsden City quarterback Matthew Sparks (left) is pressured by Carrollton’s Brodie Bradburn during the Titans’ 69-7 loss in high school football on August 19 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City fell to Carrollton, Ga., 69-7, in the Titans’ season opener on August 19 at GCHS. Gadsden...
GADSDEN, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Patriots spread the wealth in win over Gaylesville

Behind touchdowns from five different players, including two on defense, West End crushed host Gaylesville, 63-26, in the Patriots’ season opener on August 19. Rockman Sainsbury and Kane Lawson each rushed for three touchdowns, while Jaxson Hamby scored a pair of defensive touchdowns. “I thought we played well considering...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
247Sports

Scouting Notebook: Clay-Chalkville defeats Briarwood Christian 48-0 in season opener

High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Ashville opens season with win over St. Clair County

Photo: Ashville’s Greyson Simpson kicks a 48-yard field goal as Jaden Harris holds during the Bulldogs’ 26-21 victory over St. Clair County in high school football on August 18. (Courtesy of Becky Staples Photography) Ashville won its opening game of the season for the ninth straight year with...
ASHVILLE, AL
HBCU Gameday

Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC

New Athletics Director Michael Grant is rebuilding the athletics program at Talladega literally from scratch. Getting the historic HBCU NAIA school ready to bring back football or move up to rejoin the NCAA Div. II SIAC is on the table but is going to take some time. The post Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
hthuskies.com

Volleyball Goes Unbeaten to Win Tournament

Hewitt-Trussville Volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday to claim the Hayden HS Invitational championship. The Huskies opened pool play with a 2-1 win over Oneonta. HT then closed pool play with 2-0 wins over Sylvania and Altamont. In the quarterfinals, the Huskies were pushed to the third set by Carbon Hill,...
Calhoun Journal

Marching Southerners Give Jacksonville A Taste of Their Fall Show

Jacksonville, AL – Last night, August 19th, the Marching Southerners ended their band camp with a preview show open to the public. This free show was a fun way of showcasing the hard work that the Southerners have put in over the last two weeks and it is a fitting beginning to JSU’s football season. If you weren’t able to attend please enjoy some of the sights and sounds at the link below, but just remember that nothing equals coming out to a game and seeing them perform live!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
CULLMAN, AL
cahabasun.com

Longtime Trussville restaurant closes

TRUSSVILLE -- They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Stevie Nicks to perform concert in Alabama on Halloween

The “Gold Dust Woman” will soon cast her witchy musical spell on the Rocket City. Stevie Nicks, the superstar singer/songwriter known for her solo and Fleetwood Mac hits, has been booked for an Oct. 31 show at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater. Nicks is known for solo tunes like...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Fatal Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Athel David Alexander

Funeral service for Athel David Alexander, 84, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at Valley Springs Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Tim Box and Rev. Junior Garmon will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alexander family. Mr. Alexander passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 8, 1938, to Abner & Josie Mae Hall Alexander.  He was a member of Valley Springs Baptist Church. He loved telling stories about growing up at Brushy Pond, hauling coal and working on the farm. He loved his family, friends, community and church. Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his father: Abner Alexander; mother: Josie Mae Hall Alexander Dixon; sisters: Novel Livingston, Ivor Tolbert, Rosa Lee Alexander, Tressie Ege; brothers: Calvin, Alvin, Albert and James Alexander; son-in-law: Gene Norman. Survivors include his wife: Marie Alexander; son: Kraig (Debbie) Alexander; daughters: Kathy Alexander, Karen Norman, Kallen Hulsey (David); grandchildren: Timothy Jackson, Dustin Jackson (Crystal), Stefan Hulsey (Elena), Tristan Hulsey (Mackenzie), Madison Norman, Sam Norman; two great-grandchildren: Ryver Jackson, Aleiah Bullard; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL

