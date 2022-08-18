Jacksonville, AL – Last night, August 19th, the Marching Southerners ended their band camp with a preview show open to the public. This free show was a fun way of showcasing the hard work that the Southerners have put in over the last two weeks and it is a fitting beginning to JSU’s football season. If you weren’t able to attend please enjoy some of the sights and sounds at the link below, but just remember that nothing equals coming out to a game and seeing them perform live!

