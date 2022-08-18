Read full article on original website
Etowah blanks Springville in Glover’s debut
Photo: Etowah’s Briggs Freeman escapes from the grasp of Springville’s Andrew Carroll during the Blue Devils’ 35-0 win over Springville on August 18 in Attalla. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) The Matt Glover era at Etowah began on a positive note on August 18, as the Class 4A No. 8...
Miscues doom Panthers in loss to Guntersville
Photo: Southside Jerrod Harden (right) battles against Springville’s Chandler Chancellor during the Panthers’ 21-7 loss in high school football on August 19. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Guntersville turned three first-half turnovers into three touchdowns on the way to a 21-7 victory over Southside on August 18 at Barney Hood Stadium.
Titans fall to Georgia powerhouse
Photo: Gadsden City quarterback Matthew Sparks (left) is pressured by Carrollton’s Brodie Bradburn during the Titans’ 69-7 loss in high school football on August 19 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City fell to Carrollton, Ga., 69-7, in the Titans’ season opener on August 19 at GCHS. Gadsden...
Patriots spread the wealth in win over Gaylesville
Behind touchdowns from five different players, including two on defense, West End crushed host Gaylesville, 63-26, in the Patriots’ season opener on August 19. Rockman Sainsbury and Kane Lawson each rushed for three touchdowns, while Jaxson Hamby scored a pair of defensive touchdowns. “I thought we played well considering...
Scouting Notebook: Clay-Chalkville defeats Briarwood Christian 48-0 in season opener
High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.
Ashville opens season with win over St. Clair County
Photo: Ashville’s Greyson Simpson kicks a 48-yard field goal as Jaden Harris holds during the Bulldogs’ 26-21 victory over St. Clair County in high school football on August 18. (Courtesy of Becky Staples Photography) Ashville won its opening game of the season for the ninth straight year with...
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 scoreboard: Hoover, Auburn battle in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
The Wade Waldrop era at Hoover got started Friday night in Montgomery as the No. 5 Buccaneers took on No. 3 Auburn in a Class 7A non-region showdown to close out the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl. Hoover erased a two-touchdown deficit but Auburn kicked a game-winning field...
Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC
New Athletics Director Michael Grant is rebuilding the athletics program at Talladega literally from scratch. Getting the historic HBCU NAIA school ready to bring back football or move up to rejoin the NCAA Div. II SIAC is on the table but is going to take some time. The post Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Volleyball Goes Unbeaten to Win Tournament
Hewitt-Trussville Volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday to claim the Hayden HS Invitational championship. The Huskies opened pool play with a 2-1 win over Oneonta. HT then closed pool play with 2-0 wins over Sylvania and Altamont. In the quarterfinals, the Huskies were pushed to the third set by Carbon Hill,...
Several Georgia High School football players pulled a woman from a smoky car accident
Rome High School should be proud. Several Georgia High School football players watched a car accident where a female was trapped in the car and they sprung into action. With smoke coming out of the car, the football players began trying to pry the door open to get the 50-year-old female out of her smoking car.
Marching Southerners Give Jacksonville A Taste of Their Fall Show
Jacksonville, AL – Last night, August 19th, the Marching Southerners ended their band camp with a preview show open to the public. This free show was a fun way of showcasing the hard work that the Southerners have put in over the last two weeks and it is a fitting beginning to JSU’s football season. If you weren’t able to attend please enjoy some of the sights and sounds at the link below, but just remember that nothing equals coming out to a game and seeing them perform live!
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
Longtime Trussville restaurant closes
TRUSSVILLE -- They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
Stevie Nicks to perform concert in Alabama on Halloween
The “Gold Dust Woman” will soon cast her witchy musical spell on the Rocket City. Stevie Nicks, the superstar singer/songwriter known for her solo and Fleetwood Mac hits, has been booked for an Oct. 31 show at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater. Nicks is known for solo tunes like...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said. According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Obituary: Athel David Alexander
Funeral service for Athel David Alexander, 84, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at Valley Springs Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Tim Box and Rev. Junior Garmon will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alexander family. Mr. Alexander passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 8, 1938, to Abner & Josie Mae Hall Alexander. He was a member of Valley Springs Baptist Church. He loved telling stories about growing up at Brushy Pond, hauling coal and working on the farm. He loved his family, friends, community and church. Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his father: Abner Alexander; mother: Josie Mae Hall Alexander Dixon; sisters: Novel Livingston, Ivor Tolbert, Rosa Lee Alexander, Tressie Ege; brothers: Calvin, Alvin, Albert and James Alexander; son-in-law: Gene Norman. Survivors include his wife: Marie Alexander; son: Kraig (Debbie) Alexander; daughters: Kathy Alexander, Karen Norman, Kallen Hulsey (David); grandchildren: Timothy Jackson, Dustin Jackson (Crystal), Stefan Hulsey (Elena), Tristan Hulsey (Mackenzie), Madison Norman, Sam Norman; two great-grandchildren: Ryver Jackson, Aleiah Bullard; family and friends.
