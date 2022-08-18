Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
Two charged in $6 million Medicaid fraud at Houston pediatric dental clinic
HOUSTON - An operator and manager at a dental clinic in Houston have been charged for their role in a health care fraud scheme involving $6 million in claims to Medicaid. Court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice is Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, of Houston was arrested Thursday and made his first court appearance. The DOJ said Ozoh was the manager of Floss Family Dental Care Clinic, where Rene Gaviola, 65, also of Houston and the clinic's operator, was arrested on August 1 on similar charges.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Two Houston Residents charged in $6M pediatric dental Medicaid fraud/kickback scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- An operator and manager at a dental clinic have been charged for their roles in a health care fraud scheme involving $6 million in claims to Medicaid, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, Houston, into custody today. He is expected to...
cw39.com
Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Click2Houston.com
Second-chance program launched by Harris County judges helps eligible misdemeanor offenders seal records
HOUSTON – A program developed by Harris County misdemeanor court judges is giving a second chance to eligible individuals to have their records sealed. D’Lenya Jones said she’s grateful for the second chance she received three months ago. “This opportunity gave me a chance to have a...
bloghouston.com
The 2022 Harris County $1.2 billion bond proposal (and the City of Houston’s pile-on)
The news came out this past week that the Harris County commissioners court voted to put a #1.2 billion bond proposal on the ballot for November 2022. Supposedly, $900 million would be targeted for roads (and flood control), $200 million for parks, and $100 million for safety bonds. It was unclear from the article whether the bond proposals would be bundled together into one bond vote, or whether each item proposal would be voted on separately; the Houston Chronicle article seemed to indicate a separate vote on each subject item.
fox26houston.com
Residents living with bed bugs, rats say they're neglected by group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are planning to go before city council tomorrow because they say they’re living in deplorable conditions in Fifth Ward. Residents who live in the Cleme Manor Apartments say they’re dealing with everything from rodents to bed bugs to raw sewage back-ups and city leaders are paying attention because the complex owner is asking the city for millions of dollars to put up even more Houston housing.
fox7austin.com
Houston woman hit with $5,000 prescription to survive pregnancy, hopes to raise awareness on the issue
HOUSTON - Lonnice McCaskill-Thomas says the weeks leading up to her September 7 delivery date have been stressful. Last year while vacationing in Florida, a medical emergency two months after she delivered her third child caused her to begin taking blood thinner medication, after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. She...
Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car. Erin Mins was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday at a Northside Houston restaurant with her husband. According to a video uploaded by Mins, when she and her husband were leaving […]
Last MS-13 gang member sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting of teen in 2016
Daniel Arturo Orellana was sentenced to 20 years in prison after revealing in a statement that he was on the lookout the day 16-year-old Estaur Quinonez was killed.
kalb.com
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a new scheme involving a poisoned napkin that happened next door in Texas. DeSoto officials say while they have not received any reports of this incident happening locally, Houston...
defendernetwork.com
Council delays action on Midtown affordable housing
The Houston City Council delayed a vote on a new supportive permanent affordable housing complex for individuals experiencing homelessness due to alleged prior mismanagement from the foundation that would operate the building. Mayor Sylvester Turner recently announced the city and the county were partnering to build the new complex in...
Cypress man convicted of murder and out on parole banned from holding massage therapy license
"I cannot be a massage therapist, but if I murder someone, I can," a crime victims' advocate quipped as he questioned a convicted murderer's licensure.
cw39.com
Plus, a major bank losing money by decreasing overdraft fees
HOUSTON (CW39) Are you looking into booking a cruise anytime soon? Well you aren’t alone. And the cruise industry is more than excited about that!. Carnival is already saying it’s seeing bookings almost double, since vaccinations and other restrictions were lifted. And Bank of America is losing a...
13 Investigates confirms FBI searches home of restaurateur
Our 13 Investigates team confirmed the FBI searched a Houston high rise for information related to a federal bribery case involving a city official.
Nonprofit group provides free IUD's to Houston's restaurant, bar industry as fight for contraception takes over
HOUSTON — With abortion being banned across the state, the focus for many has now turned to long-term contraception. But sometimes, getting that care for those that are uninsured can be out of reach. Particularly those in the restaurant and bar industry. A Houston-area nonprofit is trying to help.
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 20, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital seeks your comments for Magnet Recognition Program
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. Sept 23 is the deadline to comment on the hospital for special recognition. Patients, family members, staff, and interested...
