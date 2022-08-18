ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Two charged in $6 million Medicaid fraud at Houston pediatric dental clinic

HOUSTON - An operator and manager at a dental clinic in Houston have been charged for their role in a health care fraud scheme involving $6 million in claims to Medicaid. Court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice is Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, of Houston was arrested Thursday and made his first court appearance. The DOJ said Ozoh was the manager of Floss Family Dental Care Clinic, where Rene Gaviola, 65, also of Houston and the clinic's operator, was arrested on August 1 on similar charges.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
bloghouston.com

The 2022 Harris County $1.2 billion bond proposal (and the City of Houston’s pile-on)

The news came out this past week that the Harris County commissioners court voted to put a #1.2 billion bond proposal on the ballot for November 2022. Supposedly, $900 million would be targeted for roads (and flood control), $200 million for parks, and $100 million for safety bonds. It was unclear from the article whether the bond proposals would be bundled together into one bond vote, or whether each item proposal would be voted on separately; the Houston Chronicle article seemed to indicate a separate vote on each subject item.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Residents living with bed bugs, rats say they're neglected by group seeking millions to build new complex

HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are planning to go before city council tomorrow because they say they’re living in deplorable conditions in Fifth Ward. Residents who live in the Cleme Manor Apartments say they’re dealing with everything from rodents to bed bugs to raw sewage back-ups and city leaders are paying attention because the complex owner is asking the city for millions of dollars to put up even more Houston housing.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car. Erin Mins was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday at a Northside Houston restaurant with her husband. According to a video uploaded by Mins, when she and her husband were leaving […]
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Council delays action on Midtown affordable housing

The Houston City Council delayed a vote on a new supportive permanent affordable housing complex for individuals experiencing homelessness due to alleged prior mismanagement from the foundation that would operate the building. Mayor Sylvester Turner recently announced the city and the county were partnering to build the new complex in...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Plus, a major bank losing money by decreasing overdraft fees

HOUSTON (CW39) Are you looking into booking a cruise anytime soon? Well you aren’t alone. And the cruise industry is more than excited about that!. Carnival is already saying it’s seeing bookings almost double, since vaccinations and other restrictions were lifted. And Bank of America is losing a...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 20, 2022

ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

