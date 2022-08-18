Read full article on original website
Cathy Brown
3d ago
The cost of food vendors in Sturgis skyrocketed...$26 for a cheeseburger, $20 for a corn dog and $15 for lemonade! We've been going for the last 10 years and this was the worst price gouging we've seen. We ate at camp more this year, took off on adventures outside of Sturgis and stayed at the campground enjoying theirs bands rather than dealing with in town prices.
Reply
2
Related
kotatv.com
How one Rapid City tech company is changing the game on metal repair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “It is a game-changing technology when it comes down to parts that really need to be repaired versus a new manufacturer,” says Rob Hrabe, CEO and co-founder of VRC Metal systems. VRC Metal systems produce a cold spray, better known as supersonic particle...
KELOLAND TV
Tourism numbers are down in Rapid City this year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Tourism numbers in Rapid City are down this summer compared to last year. But businesses are still saying it’s been a successful season. With just a few weeks left of summer, people are spending time in downtown Rapid City. Some businesses say it’s...
newscenter1.tv
ALL ABOARD: South Dakota State Railroad Museum celebrates 65 consecutive years
HILL CITY, S.D. – Even though its birthday was Aug. 18, the South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City celebrated its 65th birthday Saturday with a VIP Day. People could buy tickets to the train which had its normal runs all day, or they could get special photography tickets.
kotatv.com
Rapid City mall under major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Uptown Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall, is going through some major renovations, transforming large areas of the more than 800,000-square-foot space. “We have 12 pushing on 13 new small businesses that have opened this year. We are working on our food court renovations....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
kotatv.com
The 2022 Central States Fair finally kicks off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smell of food, the sound of farm animals, and the screams from the rides, the 77th annual Central States Fair has finally arrived in Rapid City. The fair officially kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the opening ceremony, the fair’s general manager, Ron Jeffries, mentioned that the passes, which include the VIP pass, Premier Pass, and the Grandstand Pass were sold out. Jeffries hinted that the credit should go to the Rapid City community for showing tremendous support for the Central States Fair.
KEVN
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
kotatv.com
Central States Fair kicks off with record-selling admission passes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Admission sales are looking up at this year’s Central States Fair, as food and toy vendors from all over the country are setting up on-site for the week-long event. Ron Jefferies, general manager at Central States Fair, says COVID played a role in attendance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
EV charging stations coming to Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With high gas prices, electric car sales are picking up even in less populated areas like South Dakota. However, one challenge for electric car owners is finding convenient charging stations. Electrify America is committed to changing that by expanding their network along I-90 from 800 to 1,800 stations in the next three to four years.
newscenter1.tv
Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
newscenter1.tv
Youth Ride Free program continues for 7th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid Transit System is offering the Youth Ride Free program for its seventh consecutive year during the 2022-23 school year. Reliable transportation to and from school is something a lot of families need for the school year, and RTS is offering a free ride orientation period beginning August 22-29 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules by boarding any of the RapidRide buses. Parents can also ride for free during the orientation period when accompanied by their school-aged child.
newscenter1.tv
Progress continues for community-based “Showered With Hope” effort
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Fundraising efforts continued Saturday for a Rapid City man working to bring showers to the homeless population with the “Showered With Hope” project holding a cookout and bake sale at Loyal Plumbing. When Newscenter1 first met founder Ted Hayward in February, he showed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department remained busy over Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally tends to be a time that more calls go in to the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD), but this year kept crews busier with a few calls to assist a scene. The RCFD had an average year for the rally with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. - Rapid City Police are searching for three persons of interest, along with a vehicle believed to be associated with a shooting that left two men dead in Rapid City. They are:. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also...
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis fire crews battling rubble site fire Sunday
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis fire crews were spending their Sunday battling a stubborn rubble fire at the city of Sturgis rubble site. Crews were paged to the site at approximately 5:43 Sunday morning and they arrived to find smoke and flame in a pile of rubble. Fire officials say...
brookingsradio.com
3 killed in Rapid City shootings
Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
KEVN
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded. Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to a sheriff’s office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.
KELOLAND TV
A holistic approach to reducing crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Knollwood neighborhood of Rapid City is known for a surge in violent crime in recent years, but work is being done to uplift the community, starting with the youth. There are many ways to reduce crime in a neighborhood, Rapid City police chief...
Comments / 3