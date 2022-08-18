RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid Transit System is offering the Youth Ride Free program for its seventh consecutive year during the 2022-23 school year. Reliable transportation to and from school is something a lot of families need for the school year, and RTS is offering a free ride orientation period beginning August 22-29 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules by boarding any of the RapidRide buses. Parents can also ride for free during the orientation period when accompanied by their school-aged child.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO