Read full article on original website
Westin Drugg
3d ago
WTF ? Why were the charges downgraded ? You put a person in hospital with a cracked skull for no reason you should go to jail for life. Why should this suspect ever see the light of the day ?
Reply(1)
21
Fresa Strawberries
3d ago
this is why the police are messed Up. why would an act comitted with video and all be downgraded. this person is out in the street...did it once...will do it again..than he be properly charge after he kills someone...
Reply(4)
15
commentreader
3d ago
Adams has to go! Lawlessness everywhere. Buck stops with him!
Reply(7)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
NBC New York
Fake Warrant, Real Handcuffs: NYC Cop Impersonators Rob Tenants of $24K
New York City police are on the lookout for a pair of armed suspects pretending to be one of their own. The police department said two individuals claiming to be police officers back on May 6 scored a big payday robbing the tenants of a Bronx apartment. Around 6 p.m.,...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
NBC New York
Attackers Shove Teens Down NYC Apartment Stairs in Robbery Beatdown
Startling video of a vicious attack on two teenagers in New York City has police on the lookout for a group of five attackers also accused of stealing from the victims. Investigators said a group of five people approached the duo and pushed them down a flight of stairs inside a Bronx apartment building. The assailants then punched and kicked the teens multiple times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot numerous times in her body in the ...
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
NBC New York
3 Women Robbed Men of Their Clothes on the Street at Knifepoint, Cops Say
It's an unusual robbery, even by New York City standards -- cops are looking for three women who robbed two men of their clothes on the street in broad daylight. The NYPD released limited details of the Aug. 12 incident Sunday night. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, on a Bronx street in the 44th Precinct, the women approached two men, ages 37 and 38.
Teenager stabbed during fight on subway platform
A teenage girl was stabbed in the back during an early morning dispute in a Manhattan subway station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building
Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. They say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.
Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
Man attacked, 83-year-old woman pushed to ground in Central Park
Police say a 34-year-old man was simply sitting on a bench, not far from Wollman Rink when he was hit in the face around 10 a.m. Saturday.
Masked robbers ambushed man in Greenwich Village, cops say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked suspects robbed a 27-year-old man after ambushing him on a Greenwich Village street last month, police said Sunday. The victim was walking on Sullivan Street on July 16 at around 3 a.m. when a white Mercedes SUV pulled up beside him and an armed man got out of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt
What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
NBC New York
Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty
Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
Brooklyn man fatally stabbed on the way to work
A family is searching for answers after a man was fatally stabbed on his way to work in Sunset Park.
NYPD: 14-year-old waiting for bus shot in Queens
NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a bus stop in Queens. Police released surveillance video of a white car driving up and someone inside shooting the teenager. It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway. Investigators said the boy was shot in the leg several times. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. Police did not immediately announce any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NBC New York
Bystander, 61, Shot Walking by Fight Breaking Out on NYC Street
A late-night argument turned shooting on a New York City street hospitalized one of the involved parties as well as a 61-year-old bystander who authorities say happened to be walking by at the time. Police are now looking for the gunman responsible for shooting the 27-year-old man in the forehead...
wufe967.com
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
Robbers stick up 3 men leaving Manhattan bar at gunpoint, suspects at large
Three men were robbed at gunpoint outside a Manhattan bar early Friday morning, according to police. The bar-goers had just left El Jefe Sports Cantina on Dyckman Street near Vermilyea Avenue in Fort George around 2:15 a.m.
Comments / 31