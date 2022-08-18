ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Westin Drugg
3d ago

WTF ? Why were the charges downgraded ? You put a person in hospital with a cracked skull for no reason you should go to jail for life. Why should this suspect ever see the light of the day ?

Fresa Strawberries
3d ago

this is why the police are messed Up. why would an act comitted with video and all be downgraded. this person is out in the street...did it once...will do it again..than he be properly charge after he kills someone...

commentreader
3d ago

Adams has to go! Lawlessness everywhere. Buck stops with him!

NBC New York

After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Attackers Shove Teens Down NYC Apartment Stairs in Robbery Beatdown

Startling video of a vicious attack on two teenagers in New York City has police on the lookout for a group of five attackers also accused of stealing from the victims. Investigators said a group of five people approached the duo and pushed them down a flight of stairs inside a Bronx apartment building. The assailants then punched and kicked the teens multiple times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot numerous times in her body in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

3 Women Robbed Men of Their Clothes on the Street at Knifepoint, Cops Say

It's an unusual robbery, even by New York City standards -- cops are looking for three women who robbed two men of their clothes on the street in broad daylight. The NYPD released limited details of the Aug. 12 incident Sunday night. Around 3:30 p.m. that day, on a Bronx street in the 44th Precinct, the women approached two men, ages 37 and 38.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Masked robbers ambushed man in Greenwich Village, cops say

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked suspects robbed a 27-year-old man after ambushing him on a Greenwich Village street last month, police said Sunday. The victim was walking on Sullivan Street on July 16 at around 3 a.m. when a white Mercedes SUV pulled up beside him and an armed man got out of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt

What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
WESTBURY, NY
NBC New York

Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty

Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 14-year-old waiting for bus shot in Queens

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a bus stop in Queens. Police released surveillance video of a white car driving up and someone inside shooting the teenager. It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway. Investigators said the boy was shot in the leg several times. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. Police did not immediately announce any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Bystander, 61, Shot Walking by Fight Breaking Out on NYC Street

A late-night argument turned shooting on a New York City street hospitalized one of the involved parties as well as a 61-year-old bystander who authorities say happened to be walking by at the time. Police are now looking for the gunman responsible for shooting the 27-year-old man in the forehead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wufe967.com

New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
SELDEN, NY

