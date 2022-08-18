One of the most intriguing rookie wide receivers will have to wait for his NFL debut. Tyquan Thornton’s blazing speed enticed the New England Patriots to draft him in the 2022 NFL draft. The Baylor product quickly proved that he was more than just speed though, impressing everyone at training camp. Unfortunately, his rise to […] The post Patriots rookie WR gets brutal injury update ahead of season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO