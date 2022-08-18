Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return
Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA・
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Patriots player's son takes first steps at Gillette Stadium
FOXBORO -- A special moment happened at Gillette Stadium after Friday's pre-season game. Player Mack Wilson's son took his first steps on the field.The proud dad tweeted out a video of the moment after the game against the Panthers. Wilson is a linebacker and this is his first season with New England.
Bill Belichick gives update on Kendrick Bourne following absence in preseason game vs. Panthers
FOXBOROUGH – With the likely starters making their 2022 debut, the New England Patriots had a pair of surprising players inactive for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and starting left tackle Trent Brown both didn’t play in the Patriots’ 20-10 win. Bourne’s...
NBC Sports
Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
Patriots rookie WR gets brutal injury update ahead of season
One of the most intriguing rookie wide receivers will have to wait for his NFL debut. Tyquan Thornton’s blazing speed enticed the New England Patriots to draft him in the 2022 NFL draft. The Baylor product quickly proved that he was more than just speed though, impressing everyone at training camp. Unfortunately, his rise to […] The post Patriots rookie WR gets brutal injury update ahead of season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Video reveals cheap shot that led to one of the brawls between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers
One of the ugly brawls that broke out during joint practices between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots this week was sparked by a ruthless special teams hit, and a video has since surfaced of the cheap shot. Patriots players on Wednesday took exception to a hit from Panthers...
Boston Globe
In 2013, Mike Uva couldn’t catch a break so he created one. Now he’s a freelance sports reporter for Ch. 4
To Ch. 4 sports viewers, Mike Uva is a new face. But to him, the Boston sports scene has a lifetime’s worth of familiarity. All that’s new to him is the fulfillment of a dream. Uva recently joined the Ch. 4 sports department in a freelance role, filling...
