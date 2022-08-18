Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He calls lottery office thinking there’s a glitch — and learns he won Michigan jackpot
A 78-year-old recently signed into his Michigan Lottery account and saw a pending $751,265 jackpot prize. Surely there was a glitch, he recalled thinking. “I told my wife that something had to be going on with my account because of the balance it was showing,” William Chamberlain Jr. told lottery officials.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni update: Body found is ‘likely’ missing California teen, authorities say
The body found Sunday in a vehicle submerged in a Northern California reservoir is “likely” that of Kiely Rodni, local sheriff’s officials announced Monday, following a sweeping, 16-day search effort for the missing teen that involved what one law enforcement official called an “astronomical” number of resources.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paradise gets huge share as Newsom unveils grants for California towns ravaged by 2018 fires
Federal grants totaling more than $317 million will go toward helping seven jurisdictions recover and rebuild after devastating 2018 wildfires that burned more than 1.6 million acres and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Nearly $200 million of the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds will go to the town...
