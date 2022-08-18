MANCHESTER, N.H. — The summer heat continues into Sunday (except near the coast). Humidity builds for the work week, as well as increasing chances for showers and storms. Sunday will start with some valley fog. Elsewhere, sunny skies will warm us up quickly. Temperatures should approach or break 90 degrees across most of central and southern New Hampshire, while a sea breeze keeps the coast closer to 80. There is a slight chance of a late day t-storm in northern NH.

