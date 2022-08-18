Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
New Hampshire State Police cruiser escorts pair of cows on the loose in Twin Mountain
TWIN MOUNTAIN, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers in Twin Mountain escorted a pair of loose cows on Sunday morning. A u local user saw the pair of cows scampering along as Troop F troopers stopped traffic. The cows stopped for a bit before taking off again — this...
Groveton man seriously injured after crash in Vermont
CONCORD, Vt. — A New Hampshire man has serious injuries after a crash in Concord, Vermont. According to Vermont State Police, there was a dispute at a store Friday night, where Randall Savage, 37, of Groveton, was identified leaving the scene. At 7 p.m., Savage's car was found down...
Man uses metal detector to help Massachusetts woman find lost ring on Hampton Beach
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook. Her post got the attention of a man named Lou Asci who went into the water...
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
Dead River Company celebrates partnership with the New Hampshire Food Bank
The Dead River Company is celebrating its work with the New Hampshire Food Bank. It's has decorated a new 26-foot refrigerator truck with a message of support for all the work the food bank does. The also held a mobile food pantry Friday in Laconia where they unveiled the truck.
Video: Temps drop and humidity returns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a hot weekend, temperatures cool off as the humidity increases and some rain approaches. This incoming rain won't leave a huge dent in the drought, but it's something. We'll be unsettled through Wednesday then another stretch of sunny and warm weather could continue into next weekend.
Video: More summer heat to end the week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The summer heat continues into Sunday (except near the coast). Humidity builds for the work week, as well as increasing chances for showers and storms. Sunday will start with some valley fog. Elsewhere, sunny skies will warm us up quickly. Temperatures should approach or break 90 degrees across most of central and southern New Hampshire, while a sea breeze keeps the coast closer to 80. There is a slight chance of a late day t-storm in northern NH.
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
NH Business: As utility rates continue to jump, what should Granite Stater's expect going forward?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utility rates are still on the rise, so what should Granite Stater's expect going forward?. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Josh Elliot, director of Policy and Programs for the New Hampshire Department of Energy, for a briefing on New Hampshire's energy outlook.
Video: Hot weekend ahead in New Hampshire
A warm and sunny Friday afternoon to evening with temperatures back in the 80s to near 90. That warmth sticks around for the weekend, too, with even slightly higher temperatures Saturday. Isolated storm chances this weekend with most of us staying dry. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
