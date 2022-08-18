ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
WMUR.com

Groveton man seriously injured after crash in Vermont

CONCORD, Vt. — A New Hampshire man has serious injuries after a crash in Concord, Vermont. According to Vermont State Police, there was a dispute at a store Friday night, where Randall Savage, 37, of Groveton, was identified leaving the scene. At 7 p.m., Savage's car was found down...
CONCORD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
City
El Cajon, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Video: Temps drop and humidity returns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a hot weekend, temperatures cool off as the humidity increases and some rain approaches. This incoming rain won't leave a huge dent in the drought, but it's something. We'll be unsettled through Wednesday then another stretch of sunny and warm weather could continue into next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: More summer heat to end the week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The summer heat continues into Sunday (except near the coast). Humidity builds for the work week, as well as increasing chances for showers and storms. Sunday will start with some valley fog. Elsewhere, sunny skies will warm us up quickly. Temperatures should approach or break 90 degrees across most of central and southern New Hampshire, while a sea breeze keeps the coast closer to 80. There is a slight chance of a late day t-storm in northern NH.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camarillo Airport#Traffic Accident
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Hot weekend ahead in New Hampshire

A warm and sunny Friday afternoon to evening with temperatures back in the 80s to near 90. That warmth sticks around for the weekend, too, with even slightly higher temperatures Saturday. Isolated storm chances this weekend with most of us staying dry. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy