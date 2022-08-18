ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UL Lafayette's historic fundraising campaign continues forward momentum

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
From UL Communications:

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s largest fundraising campaign has reached $341 million in contributions, bringing it nearly 70 percent to its $500 million goal.

President Dr. Joseph Savoie announced the campaign’s progress during the State of the University on Wednesday.

“Philanthropy is essential to our continued growth and success. Private dollars enable the University to meet its most essential needs,” Savoie said.

“I am very grateful to the donors, alumni and friends who have contributed to the campaign to date. Their generosity – and that of the future supporters who will enable the campaign to reach its finish line – will help shape the future of the University for years to come,” he added.

In the fiscal year that ended in June, the campaign raised $31.9 million, the second-largest annual fundraising total in University history.

John Blohm, vice president for University Advancement and chief executive officer of the UL Lafayette Foundation, said the campaign’s progress “demonstrates the value our alumni and friends have placed on supporting the positive impact the University has.”

“Our donors are dreaming big and infusing life-changing and forward-moving momentum in UL Lafayette’s academic, research and service missions,” Blohm said.

Together: The Campaign for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the largest single fundraising initiative in the University’s history. It launched publicly in November.

The campaign’s fundraising priorities include support for:

  • Student success and teaching, including increasing scholarship access; enhancing teaching and learning environments; and optimizing facilities for students.
  • Research and discovery, including attracting and retaining top-tier faculty members; expanding research programs and partnerships; and enhancing research.
  • Service to the community, which includes creating and enhancing performance spaces; expanding impact on K-12 public education; and strengthening the University’s role in health care workforce creation.

The $341 million the campaign has raised to date includes the two largest investments in University history – $20 million from LHC Group to the College of Nursing & Health Sciences and $15 million from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center to Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics. Both were received in 2021.

Visit together.louisiana.edu for more information or to contribute to the Together campaign.

