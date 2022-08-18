ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BARRICADE: SWAT, LVMPD negotiated with person who handled firearm

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvCZi_0hMgH8DC00

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that the SWAT negotiating team was on scene of a residence where a person fired a gun.

Police said a resident called LVMPD in the 3500 block of Rio Bravo Drive near Boulder Highway.

KTNV was told the person who fired the weapon was in the residence. There were some street closures in the vicinity of the residence according to police.

As of Thursday around 4:15 p.m., police said they have the person in custody, and the scene is now cleared.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Barricade#Lvmpd#Rio Bravo Drive
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
8newsnow.com

Skye Canyon residents see rise in package thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in Skye Canyon are experiencing higher amounts of package theft as their community continues to grow. David Eckerson has been a Skye Canyon resident for more than two years and said more and more people in the area are having packages stolen. “There’s been occasions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy