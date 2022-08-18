ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Pride makes big return this weekend with events, parade

By Ciara Lankford
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You can call it a comeback . Charlotte Pride is making a big return to the Queen City this weekend.

Preparations are already underway with several events set to take place in and around uptown Charlotte through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Everything will be in person for the first time in two years. Organizers were forced to cancel the big event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Monkeypox vaccine to be distributed at Charlotte pride events

More than 200,000 people attended in 2019, making it the biggest Charlotte Pride festival and parade ever. Organizers will mark the event’s 20th anniversary this year due to the celebration being canceled two years ago. They’ll start setting up in uptown Charlotte on Friday.

This weekend’s festival and parade will take place Saturday and Sunday. The festival will be in South Tryon and the parade on North Tryon. Several area roads will be shut down.

Event details:

  • Charlotte Pride Festival, Aug. 20-21, 2022, Charlotte Pride Parade, Aug. 21, 2022, rain or shine!
  • Festival Zone on S. Tryon Street
  • Parade on N. Tryon Street
  • Event set up commences on Friday, Aug. 19, closing portions of S. Tryon
  • Charlotte Pride Week, Aug. 12-19, precedes festival and parade weekend, offering a full week of community events

In 2019, the event generated:

  • $8.05 million in total economic impact
  • $4.79 million in direct visitor spending
  • $284,000 in Mecklenburg County taxes
  • An estimated 200,000 visitors over the course of the weekend
  • An estimated 23,000 out-of-town visitors
  • Over 10,000 booked hotel rooms
Festival Map and Attractions Subject to Change: Charlotte Pride

