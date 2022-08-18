ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Healthcare union members demand better pay, staffing during picket

By Sarah Minkewicz, Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbeTx_0hMgFq1V00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Kaleida Health union workers staged a picket at Buffalo General Medical Center.

The workers did so to shine light on their ongoing contract negotiations with the health care provider. At Thursday’s picket, hundreds of workers represented by the Communications Workers of America and 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East came out.

On August 8, the workers and their representatives delivered a 10-day notice to Kaleida with the intent to picket.

The contract between the two unions and Kaleida Health, expired on July 31 and the bargaining committee has been meeting five days a week to hammer out a new agreement.

The contract will be for 6,300 healthcare workers throughout Kaleida’s Healthcare Network including Buffalo General, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban, and DeGraff Memorial.

Both union reps and Kaleida Health officials say a lot of progress has been made in recent months on a new contract.

But few major issues remain on the table including better pay and safer staffing ratios.

“I am here to stand up for my patients, push is past the point of exhaustion, every day patients are waiting hours,” said Debbie Wilson, a nurse at Millard Fillmore Suburban.

In a statement, Kaleida health says they want to be the market leader in wages, benefits and staffing ratios.

However, they say there is a cost associated with that. the three year economic proposal would cost the healthcare network $200 million. Officials say that’s more than twice the 2019 agreement.

Union workers argue that if Kaleida wants to be a top-tier provider, they need to offer more.

The unions and Kaleida Health will pick back up negations starting tomorrow. They’re at the bargaining table five days a week.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Sarah Minkewicz is an Emmy-nominated reporter from Buffalo, N.Y. who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Step by step, the community is helping those with Kidney Disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, hundreds of people put one foot in front of the other, building awareness for those with kidney disease. “All of it is to build community among people with kidney disease, show people that they’re not fighting this alone because kidney disease is often invisible so it’s great to be […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
News 4 Buffalo

Founder of Mercy Flight passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul Announces Funding to Support Creating Threat Assessment Management Teams

Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that $10 million will be made available to all of New York's counties to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams under an executive order issued in the wake of the May 14th mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul says the teams are designed to fight the surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and Internet forums. The plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions. Each county and New York City are eligible to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to submit their plans to the state by the end of the year. Guidance on developing TAM teams and acquiring funding to do so was provided to 36 counties and New York City during a recent two-day summit.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Workers#Union Workers#Picket#Kaleida Health Union#Healthcare Network#Degraff Memorial#Kaleidahealth
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls receives federal funding for first responders

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara falls has received more than $50 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. A big chunk of that money is being used to keep the city safe. Leaders say more than $11 million will be used to pay for new and improved equipment for the police and […]
thechallengernews.com

2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!

The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Higgins pushing for end of Nexus card wait times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins is pushing to end the long wait times for new Nexus cards. The cards are used by many people in Western New York to cross the international bridges into Canada. The congressman says he hears from residents every week about this problem. He says people are waiting nine […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Department Hires Another New Officer

The Jamestown Police Department has hired another new police officer. In a Facebook post this week, the department announced the arrival of Taylor Anderson, who obtained her education at Cassadaga Valley Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Her favorite activities include going to the gym, being outdoors, snowmobiling, and spending time with her loved ones. Anderson's hiring was announced days after Tyler Simpson, another Cassadaga Valley and JCC alum, joined the department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy