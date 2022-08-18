Read full article on original website
Power restoring in Houston area after cluster of storms pass through
To keep track of the power outages in the area, visit the CenterPoint Energy website to view the outage tracker as storms continue to move in.
Ground stops lifted at Houston area airports
HOUSTON - All ground stops at Houston-area airports have been lifted after strong storms moved through the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. If you are traveling tonight from a Houston-area airport, be sure to check with your airline about possible travel delays. If you are traveling tonight from a...
Heavy rain, street flooding & lots of lightning possible for the next 3 days
Lots of kids, teachers and staff heading back to school Monday. It will be steamy and muggy for drop off with temperatures generally in upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect to dodge some downpours again for pick up in the afternoon. We may see another round of heavy rain, thunderstorms and even severe weather tonight.
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
6-year-old dropped off by bus at wrong location found alone on street corner miles away from home
HOUSTON – After her first day of school, Olivia Reynolds’ parents anxiously waited for her at the corner of their block where the bus was supposed to drop her off. However, when the bus arrived, there was just one problem. Olivia wasn’t on it. The 6-year-old’s mother...
HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
Houston weather: More heavy rain expected over next few days
HOUSTON - The rain continues in the Houston area, with at least a 50% chance every day over the next week. On Friday, look for isolated heavy downpours in the morning with more widespread activity from late morning through early afternoon. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with isolated...
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
Wanted: Suspect accused of physically abusing child still on the run, police say
HOUSTON – A man accused of physically abusing a child in 2021 is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department. Larry Paul Ardoin, 29, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 with bodily injury. On June 2, 2021, police officers received a report...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at every store in Texas
H-E-B is hosting a one-day career fair at every Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas on Tuesday, August 23.
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers, NBC News reports
The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who’ve slipped across the border. Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has vexed some residents...
5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Five of New Mexico’s 26 county jails and detention centers are suffering from staff shortages that have pushed vacancy rates among correctional officers above 50%. At least one has resorted to transporting inmates to other facilities, including one in Texas 166 miles (267 kilometers) away,...
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
