Environment

fox26houston.com

Ground stops lifted at Houston area airports

HOUSTON - All ground stops at Houston-area airports have been lifted after strong storms moved through the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. If you are traveling tonight from a Houston-area airport, be sure to check with your airline about possible travel delays. If you are traveling tonight from a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Heavy rain, street flooding & lots of lightning possible for the next 3 days

Lots of kids, teachers and staff heading back to school Monday. It will be steamy and muggy for drop off with temperatures generally in upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect to dodge some downpours again for pick up in the afternoon. We may see another round of heavy rain, thunderstorms and even severe weather tonight.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: More heavy rain expected over next few days

HOUSTON - The rain continues in the Houston area, with at least a 50% chance every day over the next week. On Friday, look for isolated heavy downpours in the morning with more widespread activity from late morning through early afternoon. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with isolated...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
TEXAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
Click2Houston.com

5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Five of New Mexico’s 26 county jails and detention centers are suffering from staff shortages that have pushed vacancy rates among correctional officers above 50%. At least one has resorted to transporting inmates to other facilities, including one in Texas 166 miles (267 kilometers) away,...
OTERO COUNTY, NM

