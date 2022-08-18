Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
Police investigate deadly east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot. When...
Terre Haute man charged with dealing LSD, marijuana
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a traffic stop and charged with dealing LSD and Marijuana. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle speeding along Section Street in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. During the stop, the officer reported noticing “criminal indicators” and proceeded to search the vehicle. […]
WTHR
IMPD detectives called to multiple homicides Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives were investigating multiple homicides Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets on a report of a person shot. They say three men were shot at that location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Two police departments join forces to serve an active warrant, two arrested
ORLEANS – Two people were arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and officers with the Mitchell Police Department responded to a home at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday at 4378 Stonington Road in Orleans to serve an active warrant on a male. When police arrived...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after striking woman and pointing firearm at her
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to 1207 West Brook Street on Friday after a report a male had hit a woman in the face and pointed a firearm at her. When police arrived they spoke to the woman and then 21-year-old...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated Bedford woman strikes man with fist and tv remote, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a physical fight at 802 O Street. When police arrived they found a male and female on the porch who appeared to “be disheveled.”. The female was 47-year-old Maria Kindall, of Bedford...
WIBC.com
Beech Grove Teacher and Coach Resigns Following Cocaine Arrest
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher and coach with Beech Grove schools has resigned after being arrested on drug charges. Beech Grove City Schools has confirmed the resignation of Michael Renfro. The district said he turned in his resignation on Aug. 16. The district released this statement on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vincennespbs.org
Apartment shooting left 3 injured
A Sunday night shooting is under investigation. It happened in Southern Vigo County as officers responded at 10:40 pm to Sweetwater Court where shots were heard. Police found three people had been shot inside an apartment and a suspect had already fled. All three were taken to local hospitals, two...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police arrest a woman after responding to a verbal domestic fight
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after Bedford Police officers were called to 2111 H Street after a report of a verbal domestic fight. Officers saw 45-year-old Shannon Rishforth and another woman arguing in front of the home upon their arrival. One woman told police that...
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
Shooting investigation underway at TH apartment complex
TERRE HAUTE , Ind.- A shooting investigation is underway at a Terre Haute apartment complex. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirms three people were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds suffered in the incident late Sunday night. One victim is in serious condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after sending Facebook messages in violation of protective order
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, August 8th after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a complaint of a violation of a protective order. When police arrived at the station they spoke to two females in the squad room. One female said at 1:53 a.m. that morning she received a Facebook message from 41-year-old Jason Evans.
wbiw.com
Bedford man breaks protective order and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home at 202 Graves Addition Road. A woman reported she had an active protective order in place against 28-year-old Tyler Frazier. The woman told the deputies, Frazier had attempted to call...
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
A woman was shot and killed at 8110 North Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after refusing to leave a local hospital
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after refusing to leave St. Vincent Dunn Hospital on Friday, August 19th. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bedford Police officers responded to the hospital after a report 45-year-old Dara Hagemier, who went to the hospital earlier in the day and was requesting to be evaluated for psychiatric issues.
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions
HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
Comments / 3