Bloomington, IN

WTHR

Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute man charged with dealing LSD, marijuana

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a traffic stop and charged with dealing LSD and Marijuana. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle speeding along Section Street in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. During the stop, the officer reported noticing “criminal indicators” and proceeded to search the vehicle. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD detectives called to multiple homicides Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives were investigating multiple homicides Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets on a report of a person shot. They say three men were shot at that location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Beech Grove Teacher and Coach Resigns Following Cocaine Arrest

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher and coach with Beech Grove schools has resigned after being arrested on drug charges. Beech Grove City Schools has confirmed the resignation of Michael Renfro. The district said he turned in his resignation on Aug. 16. The district released this statement on...
BEECH GROVE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Apartment shooting left 3 injured

A Sunday night shooting is under investigation. It happened in Southern Vigo County as officers responded at 10:40 pm to Sweetwater Court where shots were heard. Police found three people had been shot inside an apartment and a suspect had already fled. All three were taken to local hospitals, two...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police arrest a woman after responding to a verbal domestic fight

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after Bedford Police officers were called to 2111 H Street after a report of a verbal domestic fight. Officers saw 45-year-old Shannon Rishforth and another woman arguing in front of the home upon their arrival. One woman told police that...
BEDFORD, IN
MyWabashValley.com

UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ICN

Shooting investigation underway at TH apartment complex

TERRE HAUTE , Ind.- A shooting investigation is underway at a Terre Haute apartment complex. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirms three people were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds suffered in the incident late Sunday night. One victim is in serious condition.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after sending Facebook messages in violation of protective order

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, August 8th after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a complaint of a violation of a protective order. When police arrived at the station they spoke to two females in the squad room. One female said at 1:53 a.m. that morning she received a Facebook message from 41-year-old Jason Evans.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man breaks protective order and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home at 202 Graves Addition Road. A woman reported she had an active protective order in place against 28-year-old Tyler Frazier. The woman told the deputies, Frazier had attempted to call...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after refusing to leave a local hospital

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after refusing to leave St. Vincent Dunn Hospital on Friday, August 19th. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bedford Police officers responded to the hospital after a report 45-year-old Dara Hagemier, who went to the hospital earlier in the day and was requesting to be evaluated for psychiatric issues.
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions

HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
HELTONVILLE, IN

