Economy

Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies

September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
Powell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson Hole

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will have a chance -- if he wants to take it -- to reset expectations in financial markets when central bankers gather this week at their annual Jackson Hole retreat.
US Futures, Stocks Fall as Fed Outlook Takes Toll: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Europe retreated Monday along with US equity futures as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tighter monetary settings and worries about the effect on economic growth weigh on investor sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% each. The 10-year Treasury yield was...
Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally

It’s been a summer of love for both stocks and company bonds. But with fall nearing, equities are set to fade while bonds strengthen as central bank tightening and recession fears take hold once again. After a brutal first half, both markets were primed for a rebound. The spark...
Hedge Funds Pile Into a Record Hawkish Rate Bet Pre-Jackson Hole

Hedge funds are unleashing record bets the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish script at Jackson Hole to rein in the fastest inflation in four decades. The group has collectively placed a big short across futures for a key overnight rate that moves in line with the Fed’s benchmark. The position, which has more than tripled in the past month, will benefit if Fed Chair Jerome Powell effectively rules out a dovish pivot when he speaks at this week’s symposium.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and OPEC+ may be forced to cut production.
EU Favors Only Limited Tweaks to Recovery Plans, Gentiloni Says

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Union favors only limited corrections to post-pandemic recovery plans, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said as a leading contender in Italian elections next month says it may demand changes if it wins power.
US Futures Gain, Stocks Waver Amid Policy Jitters: Markets Wrap

US index futures edged higher, Treasuries nursed losses and the dollar was steady as markets remained on edge ahead of the Jackson Hole central bankers’ symposium later this week. Futures on the the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated before turning higher after US stocks plunged the most in...
China Plans $29 Billion in Special Loans to Troubled Developers

China will offer 200 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, people familiar with the matter said, ramping up financing support for its beleaguered property sector. The previously unreported size of the lending program, which was announced with scant details by...
California’s July Revenue Falls 12% Short as Boom Times Fade

California collected 12% less in revenue than it expected in July, adding to signs that years of surpluses are ending. Cash totaled $9.2 billion in the first month of the fiscal year, almost $1.3 billion below the state’s budget forecast, according to a bulletin from the California Department of Finance. The amount of personal income tax withheld from paychecks fell short of expectations -- by 10% in July and 5.8% in June.
Nobel Winner Spence Sees Non-Trivial Chance of US Recession: Q&A

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. In an interview on Aug. 17, Michael Spence, Nobel laureate and both a professor and dean emeritus at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, discussed prospects for the US, Chinese and European economies and the consequences of China’s slowdown for the world.
Australia to Map Crypto Tokens as Part of Regulatory Ramp-Up

Australia is beginning a review of cryptocurrency assets in the country to help better understand and regulate the industry. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government will make “token mapping” a priority this year to help identify which digital asset tokens are being used in Australia and how they should be regulated, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement on Monday, adding that a public consultation paper on the matter would be released soon.
Popular Manga App Seeks 2023 IPO in Tokyo at $6 Billion Value

South Korean messaging giant Kakao Corp.’s manga business is pushing back plans to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until next year, aiming for a valuation of $6 billion or more. Manga app operator Kakao Piccoma Corp. had previously planned an initial public offering for this December, but...
Wall Street, Crypto Giants Line Up to Back Startup Prime Broker

Some of the world’s biggest trading houses and cryptocurrency firms are backing a small startup that aims to ease Wall Street’s entry into crypto trading by tackling counterparty risks and conflicts of interest. Hidden Road Partners, a prime brokerage focused on digital assets and foreign exchange, completed a...
Zoom Slumps as Video-Conferencing Company Cuts Sales Forecast

Zoom Video Communications Inc. projected sales and profit for the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, suggesting tightening corporate budgets and increased competition are weighing on the enterprise software maker. The shares fell in extended trading. Revenue will be as much as $1.1 billion in the...
Greener Nickel Ambitions: Elements by Clara Ferreira Marques

Hi, I’m Clara Ferreira Marques and this is Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter. We bring you a blend of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. If you haven’t signed up for delivery to your inbox, you can do that here.
German Power Prices Smash Record as Energy Panic Engulfs Europe

European gas and power prices surged as panic over Russian supplies gripped markets and politicians warned citizens to brace for a tough winter ahead. Benchmark gas settled at a record high, while German power surged to above 700 euros ($696) a megawatt-hour for the first time. Russia said it will stop its key Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days of repairs on Aug. 31, again raising concerns it won’t return after the work. Europe has been on tenterhooks about shipments through the link for weeks, with flows resuming only at very low levels after it was shut for works last month.
