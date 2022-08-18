ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 3

Related
KEPR

Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families

HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Society
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Society
KEPR

Final preparations for Fair & Rodeo underway

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Organizers with the Benton County Fair & Rodeo are making their last preparations before opening for the week. KEPR Action News caught up with local contestant Stryder Julison, to see how he is preparing for the busy days ahead. "I'm getting ready for tomorrow because...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Charity#Mental Health#Columbia Industries#The Public Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ifiberone.com

Police ask Connell community to congeal after abnormal boom in burglaries

CONNELL - Burglaries in Connell aren’t as frequent as you might think; that’s why the city’s police force is sending a memo to the community about a recent rash of burglaries in the area over the last 4-6 weeks. Over the last several weeks, Connell Police Chief Chris Lee says four burglaries have occurred in town, an abnormally high number for the sleepy city of 5,500 residents.
CONNELL, WA
KEPR

Fire destroys Pasco home

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco family lost their home after it caught fire Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., fire crews responded to a house in the 700 block of 43rd Way in Pasco. Officials said it took them just under 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, firefighters...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy