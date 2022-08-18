Read full article on original website
KEPR
Local organizations come together to present a Pasco family with a brand new home
PASCO, Wash. — A family is now moving into a brand new home after receiving the keys from Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit held a ceremony on August 20th, which marked its 152nd home dedication. During the ceremony, the family gathered at the home along with friends...
KEPR
Community helps "Pack the Patrol Car" for several school districts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is wrapping up their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive. Deputies said the community came through in a huge way and helped them donate supplies to several schools. Lieutenant Jason Erickson with BCSO said they were able to pack...
KEPR
Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families
HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
Only PNW tortoise rescue center is in Tri-Cities. ‘I clean up after the pet industry’
“We have a lot to learn from tortoises.”
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
KEPR
Final preparations for Fair & Rodeo underway
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Organizers with the Benton County Fair & Rodeo are making their last preparations before opening for the week. KEPR Action News caught up with local contestant Stryder Julison, to see how he is preparing for the busy days ahead. "I'm getting ready for tomorrow because...
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
‘Full circle:’ Rap star Nobi returns home to Richland for performance as a thriving artist & social justice advocate
RICHLAND, Wash. — Never. Obey. Blind. Individuals. This is the message that rapper and Tri-Cities native Nobi lives by. His perspective as a biracial young man growing up in a predominantly white community was critical in his rise to becoming one of Eastern Washington’s most influential young talents.
Pendleton casino robber demanded $1 million, threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’
The gunman is now in a Portland jail on federal robbery charges.
ifiberone.com
Police ask Connell community to congeal after abnormal boom in burglaries
CONNELL - Burglaries in Connell aren’t as frequent as you might think; that’s why the city’s police force is sending a memo to the community about a recent rash of burglaries in the area over the last 4-6 weeks. Over the last several weeks, Connell Police Chief Chris Lee says four burglaries have occurred in town, an abnormally high number for the sleepy city of 5,500 residents.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KEPR
Fire destroys Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco family lost their home after it caught fire Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., fire crews responded to a house in the 700 block of 43rd Way in Pasco. Officials said it took them just under 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, firefighters...
KEPR
Thief trashes Richland shop; steals company vehicle and expensive equipment
RICHLAND, Wash. — Leaders with a local business are asking the community to keep an eye out for a thief who broke into their shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including their company vehicle. Joel Kruse, the general manager of Western Food Trucks & Trailers in...
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Think a new Tri-Cities health leader can buck WA state COVID rules? Think again
State COVID rules divided our community, and many Tri-Citians took their frustration out on Dr. Amy Person. | Editorial
yaktrinews.com
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
