Soccer

MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford beats No. 14 Thompson 38-7 in 2022 Freedom Bowl

In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
MaxPreps

High school volleyball: Best team in each state

The high school volleyball season is underway or getting ready to toss up the first serve across the country. Last week, MaxPreps took at look at the top high school volleyball player in each state and today we continue out cross-country look with the top team in each state. There...
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week

