In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
The high school volleyball season is underway or getting ready to toss up the first serve across the country. Last week, MaxPreps took at look at the top high school volleyball player in each state and today we continue out cross-country look with the top team in each state. There...
It took less than three minutes for No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) to score its first touchdown of the season. The Gaels, however, didn't stop there, rolling to a 42-7 opening-night win over a visiting Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) team that scored 45 points last week. Gorman junior quarterback...
Top 100 high school football prospect Walker Lyons of Folsom (Calif.) suffered a broken leg in the first quarter of his season opener Friday night, according to Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee. Lyons, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end, is regarded as the No. 89 overall prospect in the Class...
