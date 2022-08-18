Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
Class of 2026 reflects on Elon University’s honor code in annual ceremony
The class of 2026 gathered in Alumni Gym Aug. 22 for the annual Call to Honor ceremony, where it reflected on the four pillars of Elon University’s honor code — honesty, integrity, responsibility and respect. Each class at Elon represents one of these values, and this year's freshman...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University President Connie Book discusses tuition increase, campus growth
Connie Book, Elon University’s ninth and first female president, began her role in 2018. Since she began her presidency, Book said the world has experienced a number of obstacles, including infectious disease outbreaks, social movements and international conflict. Book sat down with Elon News Network before the beginning of...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University engineers find home sweet home
Students in the fall 2021 Engineering Design for Service class watched through the window of their McMichael classroom as the first brick was laid for Elon’s new Innovation Quad. A sophomore at the time, engineering major and engineering scholar Vivian Krause said the engineering class was in tears over...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University’s New Student Convocation signals start of academic careers
More than 1,700 students from the class of 2026 and more than 100 transfer students passed by the old Main Bell in the Alamance Building Aug. 20, marking the beginning of New Student Convocation and their academic careers at Elon. Students from 45 states and 24 countries sat in the...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Names to know at Elon University
Connie Book is Elon University’s ninth president. Previously, she was a faculty member for 16 years. Book became university president four years ago in 2018. As university president, Book has focused on launching the 10-year Boldly Elon strategic plan and Elon LEADS campaign. Her office is located in the Powell Building. She is often spotted around campus, such as on a walk or at College Coffee.
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Rima Boulos Makes HPU History
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
elonnewsnetwork.com
Harris Teeter offers 20 cents off fuel to welcome college students, families over move-in weekend
Harris Teeter located on South Church Street in Burlington, North Carolina. Harris Teeter is offering 20 cents off per gallon with a valid e-VIC card for move-in weekend as part of its Fuel Center College program for move-in weekend, Aug. 19 to 21. The promotion, announced Aug. 20, includes select...
WXII 12
Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
Get paid to become an EMT | Rockingham County starting new EMT academy
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County is starting a new EMT academy, partnering with Rockingham Community College (RCC) to train people with no medical experience to become EMTs, all while being paid by the county. EMS agencies across the country have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic and Rockingham...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
alamancenews.com
Teen who beat long medical odds among Burlington’s new Eagle Scouts
A newly-minted Eagle Scout would be enough to send the heart of any doting mother aflutter. But for area resident Marsha Slade, there was something particularly moving when her son, Brendon Brown, was recognized Tuesday night by Burlington’s city council for his attainment of the highest honor in scouting.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Murder, Student Parking Scam
In today’s news: officials investigate a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill police warn about a campus parking scam, and local advocacy groups mark 75 years.
How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
WRAL
Durham advocates push for affordable housing
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
alamancenews.com
Council appears ready to support $5M+ in additional recreation spending
Burlington’s city council has decided to take an unrestrained swing at a multi-million-dollar package of recreation projects, ranging from new pickleball courts to the construction of an entertainment venue at the city’s athletic stadium. The council ultimately chose to pursue all of these ventures, notwithstanding their prospective price...
Winston-Salem, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston-Salem. The East Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
Wolfspeed could build new $1B+ semiconductor facility in NC, CEO says
DURHAM – Wolfspeed could make an economic development announcement by the end of the year, Gregg Lowe, the CEO of the Durham-headquartered silicon carbide semiconductor firm confirms to WRAL TechWire.. And at least one site in North Carolina is on the company’s short list of possible project locations, Lowe said.
