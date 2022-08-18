ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Class of 2026 reflects on Elon University’s honor code in annual ceremony

The class of 2026 gathered in Alumni Gym Aug. 22 for the annual Call to Honor ceremony, where it reflected on the four pillars of Elon University’s honor code — honesty, integrity, responsibility and respect. Each class at Elon represents one of these values, and this year's freshman...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University President Connie Book discusses tuition increase, campus growth

Connie Book, Elon University’s ninth and first female president, began her role in 2018. Since she began her presidency, Book said the world has experienced a number of obstacles, including infectious disease outbreaks, social movements and international conflict. Book sat down with Elon News Network before the beginning of...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University engineers find home sweet home

Students in the fall 2021 Engineering Design for Service class watched through the window of their McMichael classroom as the first brick was laid for Elon’s new Innovation Quad. A sophomore at the time, engineering major and engineering scholar Vivian Krause said the engineering class was in tears over...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Names to know at Elon University

Connie Book is Elon University’s ninth president. Previously, she was a faculty member for 16 years. Book became university president four years ago in 2018. As university president, Book has focused on launching the 10-year Boldly Elon strategic plan and Elon LEADS campaign. Her office is located in the Powell Building. She is often spotted around campus, such as on a walk or at College Coffee.
ELON, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Rima Boulos Makes HPU History

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
WFMY NEWS2

Get paid to become an EMT | Rockingham County starting new EMT academy

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County is starting a new EMT academy, partnering with Rockingham Community College (RCC) to train people with no medical experience to become EMTs, all while being paid by the county. EMS agencies across the country have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic and Rockingham...
FOX8 News

Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Teen who beat long medical odds among Burlington’s new Eagle Scouts

A newly-minted Eagle Scout would be enough to send the heart of any doting mother aflutter. But for area resident Marsha Slade, there was something particularly moving when her son, Brendon Brown, was recognized Tuesday night by Burlington’s city council for his attainment of the highest honor in scouting.
WRAL

Durham advocates push for affordable housing

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Council appears ready to support $5M+ in additional recreation spending

Burlington’s city council has decided to take an unrestrained swing at a multi-million-dollar package of recreation projects, ranging from new pickleball courts to the construction of an entertainment venue at the city’s athletic stadium. The council ultimately chose to pursue all of these ventures, notwithstanding their prospective price...
BURLINGTON, NC

