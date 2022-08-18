Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquakes in South Carolina: What is the likelihood of more larger earthquakes?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What is the likelihood that a larger earthquake will be felt in South Carolina as part of the ongoing "swarm" in the region?. It's a question a lot of people have been asking and now the United States Geological Survey is providing some scenarios. (Video above...
100+ people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park after being stuck for several hours
Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 p.m. Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
Wrong place, right time: Officer saves woman from jumping off bridge
GALLUP, N.M. — A New Mexico State Police officer calls it fate after a miscommunication saved a woman's life. It was Aug. 7 when Officer Rachel Hall was sent to a call but read the location wrong. "It was completely coincidental, maybe a God thing where I took the...
Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorneycharged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh,...
