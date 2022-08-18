Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
KCTV 5
2 injured in shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
KMBC.com
Victim identified, suspect now in custody after Sunday homicide and Amber Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect believed to be responsible for a homicide and Amber Alert in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday is now in custody, police say. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself into police Monday morning, hours after he allegedly abducted his two young daughters. KCPD and the Missouri...
KC police investigate homicide that triggered AMBER Alert
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
KMBC.com
Two children found safe, suspect still on the run after Kansas City Amber Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the amber alert for a 7-year-old and 4-year-old after the two girls were found safe Sunday night. The children were abducted by their biological father, Jordan Maurice Owsley, police said, after he committed a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street around 4 p.m.
KCTV 5
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
Independence police investigate Sunday double homicide
Independence police are investigating a double homicide near 14th Street South and Scott Avenue, but warned the number of victims could increase.
Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene
UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KCPD investigating life-threatening crash near 17th Street
Officers were called to the area in regard to a one-vehicle collision. A white Yamaha Raptor was found flipped over in the median.
KCTV 5
Police: ATV driver does doughnuts in Paseo median, suffers life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was doing doughnuts and driving erratically in a median crashed an ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries, Kansas City Police said. KCPD arrived Saturday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 17th street and The Paseo. The driver of a white...
Amber Alert canceled, 2 girls located safe
UPDATE, 8:34 p.m. | The Amber Alert has been canceled. KCPD reports the girls have been located safe.
KCTV 5
KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center. The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred. Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows...
fourstateshomepage.com
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside. This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kan. You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.
Driver receives life-threatening injuries after ATV flips over median
The driver of an ATV is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash that took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near 17th Street and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KMBC.com
KCPD: Driver injured after doing 'doughnuts' in the Paseo median
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was doing "doughnuts" on an ATV in the median near 17th Street and the Paseo. Officers were called to the area around 10:30 pm Saturday for a crash. A white Yamaha Raptor was flipped over in the median. The driver had been ejected, and he wasn't wearing a helmet.
