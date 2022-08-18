ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 injured in shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center. The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred. Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County

GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside. This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kan. You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD: Driver injured after doing 'doughnuts' in the Paseo median

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was doing "doughnuts" on an ATV in the median near 17th Street and the Paseo. Officers were called to the area around 10:30 pm Saturday for a crash. A white Yamaha Raptor was flipped over in the median. The driver had been ejected, and he wasn't wearing a helmet.
KANSAS CITY, MO

