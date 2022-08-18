ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
middlesboronews.com

Keith leads Lady Jackets to victory over HCHS

Senior Kamryn Keith scored all three goals on Thursday as Middlesboro blanked visiting Harlan County 3-0 in district soccer action. Junior Sierra Higgens and freshman Kolbi Mason each has assist for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Senior goalkeeper Madison Bruce recorded five saves for Middlesboro. The 2-1 Lady Jackets are scheduled...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
middlesboronews.com

Middlesboro drops season opener at Hazard

HAZARD – Two traditional mountain football powers opened their 2022 season at Daniel Field as the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets made the trip to Hazard to face the Hazard Bulldogs. Behind Max Johnson’s four touchdowns and two interceptions, the Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-24 Friday night in a game...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barbourville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Middlesboro, KY
Bell County, KY
Sports
County
Bell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
clayconews.com

COMPLAINT OF THEFT IN PROGRESS LEADS TO ARREST IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY

MANCHESTER, KY (August 20, 2022) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 11th, 2022 at approximately 10:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Whitehead arrested Terry Jones, 52 of Charlie Sizemore Road.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman. 60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped. The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Bell High#The Lady Tigers
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
wnky.com

KSP investigating fatal motorcycle accident in McCreary County

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. – One man has died following an accident involving a motorcycle and semitrailer. Kentucky State Police Post 11 responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 17. Authorities stated the accident occurred on KY-92 West at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
wymt.com

EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
indherald.com

Funeral service held for Helenwood man killed in motorcycle accident

A funeral service was to have been conducted Sunday evening for a 33-year-old Helenwood man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Huntsville Wednesday morning. Isaiah Orick, 33, was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville at about 6 am Wednesday morning.
HELENWOOD, TN
wymt.com

Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
q95fm.net

Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

UPDATE: According to the Morristown Police Department, Mary Ann Sampson has been found safe. No further details were released. MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann […]
MORRISTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy