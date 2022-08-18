Read full article on original website
middlesboronews.com
Keith leads Lady Jackets to victory over HCHS
Senior Kamryn Keith scored all three goals on Thursday as Middlesboro blanked visiting Harlan County 3-0 in district soccer action. Junior Sierra Higgens and freshman Kolbi Mason each has assist for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Senior goalkeeper Madison Bruce recorded five saves for Middlesboro. The 2-1 Lady Jackets are scheduled...
middlesboronews.com
Middlesboro drops season opener at Hazard
HAZARD – Two traditional mountain football powers opened their 2022 season at Daniel Field as the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets made the trip to Hazard to face the Hazard Bulldogs. Behind Max Johnson’s four touchdowns and two interceptions, the Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-24 Friday night in a game...
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT OF THEFT IN PROGRESS LEADS TO ARREST IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (August 20, 2022) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 11th, 2022 at approximately 10:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Whitehead arrested Terry Jones, 52 of Charlie Sizemore Road.
clayconews.com
ARREST ON HIGHWAY 80 IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY DURING TRESPASSING INVESTIGATION
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 7:10 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Tracey Cottongim, 52 of Willow Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputies were dispatched to a...
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman. 60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped. The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch....
Lexington lawyers seek to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors denied FEMA aid
Dinsmore and Shohl Law Firm will be setting up a clinic at the Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
wnky.com
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle accident in McCreary County
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. – One man has died following an accident involving a motorcycle and semitrailer. Kentucky State Police Post 11 responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 17. Authorities stated the accident occurred on KY-92 West at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County.
Kingsport man facing charges in DUI arrest, children found unrestrained in vehicle
A Kingsport man is facing charges after a DUI arrest in Hawkins County in which two children were found unrestrained in the vehicle.
Kentucky author raising money for flood-ravaged libraries
A Kentucky author who writes books inspired by Eastern Kentucky is working on her next project: raising money for public libraries destroyed in the flooding.
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
wymt.com
EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
indherald.com
Funeral service held for Helenwood man killed in motorcycle accident
A funeral service was to have been conducted Sunday evening for a 33-year-old Helenwood man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Huntsville Wednesday morning. Isaiah Orick, 33, was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 63 in Huntsville at about 6 am Wednesday morning.
wymt.com
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they […]
Two arrested in death of toddler in Jefferson County
Two people were arrested and indicted for the death of a toddler that happened in March of 2022.
q95fm.net
Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County
On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
Missing Morristown woman found safe
UPDATE: According to the Morristown Police Department, Mary Ann Sampson has been found safe. No further details were released. MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann […]
