Hazard, KY

middlesboronews.com

Middlesboro drops season opener at Hazard

HAZARD – Two traditional mountain football powers opened their 2022 season at Daniel Field as the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets made the trip to Hazard to face the Hazard Bulldogs. Behind Max Johnson’s four touchdowns and two interceptions, the Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-24 Friday night in a game...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville comeback falls short at Corbin

Defending Class 1A champion Pikeville went into Campbell Field and gave highly touted Corbin a battle before falling short, 24-19, in the season opener on Friday night. Tayvian Boykins ran for a pair of touchdowns, covering 17 and 80 yards, finishing with 120 yards on the ground. Quarterback Isaac duty...
PIKEVILLE, KY
middlesboronews.com

Keith leads Lady Jackets to victory over HCHS

Senior Kamryn Keith scored all three goals on Thursday as Middlesboro blanked visiting Harlan County 3-0 in district soccer action. Junior Sierra Higgens and freshman Kolbi Mason each has assist for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Senior goalkeeper Madison Bruce recorded five saves for Middlesboro. The 2-1 Lady Jackets are scheduled...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

COMPLAINT OF THEFT IN PROGRESS LEADS TO ARREST IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY

MANCHESTER, KY (August 20, 2022) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 11th, 2022 at approximately 10:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Whitehead arrested Terry Jones, 52 of Charlie Sizemore Road.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure

JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman. 60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped. The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Boy finds a woman’s jewelry box who lost everything

KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box. “I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

