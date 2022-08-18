KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box. “I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”

