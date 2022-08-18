Read full article on original website
middlesboronews.com
Middlesboro drops season opener at Hazard
HAZARD – Two traditional mountain football powers opened their 2022 season at Daniel Field as the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets made the trip to Hazard to face the Hazard Bulldogs. Behind Max Johnson’s four touchdowns and two interceptions, the Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-24 Friday night in a game...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville comeback falls short at Corbin
Defending Class 1A champion Pikeville went into Campbell Field and gave highly touted Corbin a battle before falling short, 24-19, in the season opener on Friday night. Tayvian Boykins ran for a pair of touchdowns, covering 17 and 80 yards, finishing with 120 yards on the ground. Quarterback Isaac duty...
middlesboronews.com
Keith leads Lady Jackets to victory over HCHS
Senior Kamryn Keith scored all three goals on Thursday as Middlesboro blanked visiting Harlan County 3-0 in district soccer action. Junior Sierra Higgens and freshman Kolbi Mason each has assist for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Senior goalkeeper Madison Bruce recorded five saves for Middlesboro. The 2-1 Lady Jackets are scheduled...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT OF THEFT IN PROGRESS LEADS TO ARREST IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (August 20, 2022) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 11th, 2022 at approximately 10:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Whitehead arrested Terry Jones, 52 of Charlie Sizemore Road.
WKYT 27
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
wpsdlocal6.com
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure
JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible with afternoon and evening storms
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we close out the weekend, and some could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Stay weather aware!. Tonight through Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the region in a Level...
wymt.com
Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
clayconews.com
ARREST ON HIGHWAY 80 IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY DURING TRESPASSING INVESTIGATION
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 7:10 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Tracey Cottongim, 52 of Willow Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputies were dispatched to a...
q95fm.net
Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County
On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman. 60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped. The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch....
Somerset World War II Veteran turning 100
A Somerset man is nearing the century mark and as you can imagine he has many stories to share.
wymt.com
Boy finds a woman’s jewelry box who lost everything
KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box. “I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”
thelevisalazer.com
UPDATE: FATHER OF YOUNG JOHNSON CO. GIRL FOUND FATALLY SHOT ‘A SUSPECT IN THE DEATH’
Additional information has been released concerning the shooting death of a 12-year-old Johnson County girl. Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told WYMT.com that Stacy Collins, a man found shot on an isolated roadway near Van Lear, is a suspect in the death of his daughter, Stacia Collins.
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
wymt.com
Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
