Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Spirit of Lowertown Week kicks off Sunday
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton proclaimed the week of Aug. 21st, 2022 as Spirit of Lowertown Week, in remembrance of Aug. 21st, 1883, when a mile-wide F5 tornado destroyed old Lowertown. Sunday, community members gathered in Goose Egg Park for a potluck to celebrate how far the...
KAAL-TV
SE Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place
(ABC 6 News) - Authorities have set up a roughly two-block perimeter around a residence on Sprie Ct. SE. in Pine Island. ABC 6 has learned there is an armed adult male inside the house who might have some mental health issues. In Pine Island, a shelter in place order means you need to stay inside until given further notice.
KIMT
Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
Downtown Rochester Transit System Will Not Charge For Rides
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could take action Monday evening on an agreement that will provide for free rides on the planned LINK Bus Rapid Transit system. The 20-year agreement with Mayo Clinic lays out the hours of operation and the frequency of service for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic releases new documentary ahead of 139th Anniversary of Tornado
(ABC 6 News) - This weekend marks the 139th anniversary of the tornado that led to the creation of Saint Marys hospital and what is now, Mayo Clinic. For the first time, Mayo Clinic has created a short film to highlight the events of that day and honor the history that would ultimately create one of the most prestigious hospitals in the world.
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Owatonna PD cancels alert, missing man found safe
(ABC 6 News) -UPDATE: The Owatonna Police Department has canceled their missing person alert for Glen Schnittger, he has been found safe. (ABC 6 News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. Police said 84-year-old Glen Schnittger left his home Friday...
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
KAAL-TV
Wisconsin boy wins USA Kids Mullet Championship
(ABC 6 News) - An 8-year old from Menomonie, Wisconsin was announced on Sunday as the winner of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, beat out over 675 entrants in online voting to claim the honor, finishing with 9,896 total votes. Bailey will also take home $2,500. Callen Steinbrink,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
KIMT
Closed door credited with containing Rochester house fire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire heavily damages a bedroom in a multi-tenant home in northwest Rochester. A passerby in the 500 block of 3rd Street NW called 911 around 5:30 pm about smoke coming from the second-story window of a home. When the Rochester Fire Department arrived at the scene, a downstairs tenant of the home said he had smelled smoke upstairs and found a fire in a bedroom. He told firefighters he believed everyone was out of the building.
KAAL-TV
Local districts work to tackle staffing issues
(ABC 6 News) - Many schools across the country are facing school staffing shortages. For some, it's in certain areas like paraprofessionals. School districts in our area are working to make sure this school year is fully staffed and successful. ABC 6 spoke with several districts and the overall consensus is - to work ahead.
KIMT
Suspect is in custody after shelter in place issued for SE Pine Island residents
UPDATE: The Goodhue County Sheriff's office has confirmed the suspect is in custody and there is no further concern for the community's public safety. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Facebook:. "Following several hours of negotiations between law enforcement and the individual, law enforcement determined it appropriate to take...
Cresco Times
Good Times bar destroyed by fire
CRESCO - The Cresco community has been anxiously awaiting the opening of the Good Times Grill, formerly of Decorah, since September 2021. The business was set to open around Labor Day, but the wait will be a little longer. “For those who haven't heard yet, there was a fire at...
KIMT
Howard Co. business damaged due to fire
CRESCO, Iowa - A Howard County restaurant was damaged during a fire. The Good Time Grill in Cresco posted on social media that nobody was hurt during the fire and the opening of the restaurant will be delayed. We are working to gather more information regarding the fire.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Comments / 2