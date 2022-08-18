Broward SAO files motion in case of man accused of groping 10-year-old at Pembroke Lakes Mall amid mother’s quest for justice

MIAMI – Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar is deeply affected by the loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez.Aguilar said Perez was his boss and good friend when they worked together. Numerous agencies, including Miami, Miami-Dade Police and FDLE were part of the honor guard procession remembering Perez.Aguilar was humbled by the procession, which saw Perez's body moved from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office."This tribute given to him today and in approaching days that come forward with the funeral services just serve as a reminder to his family and broader law enforcement family that...

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO