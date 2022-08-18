ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward SAO files motion in case of man accused of groping 10-year-old at Pembroke Lakes Mall amid mother’s quest for justice

By Dannielle Garcia
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago
Hope
3d ago

Sandra don’t allowed these radical judges to release him. This is what is going on in this country too many radicals judges that don’t care what happens to us. They have protection for them and their family but the hell with us. Fight and please my advice to all make sure you read what judges to vote for. Read their story we have too many Soro judges that want to destroy this country

#Pembroke Lakes Mall#Groping#Violent Crime#Pembroke Pines Police#Broward County Circuit
