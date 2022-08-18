Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Brilliantly Claps Back at UFC Star Who Roped Her Into Andrew Tate Controversy
Cardi B got roped into the Andrew Tate controversy when UFC star Jake Shields trashed talked her while defending the controversial figure. And the GRAMMY-winning rapper wasn't having it. The exchange unfolded on Twitter, and it started with Shields defending Tate, once a Big Brother UK contestant who got the...
UFC・
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL・
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Rob Kardashian’s Ex Adrienne Bailon on Birth of 1st Child: ‘Enjoy Every Second’
Here for her! Khloé Kardashian showered Rob Kardashian‘s ex Adrienne Bailon with love after the birth of her first child. The Disney Channel alum, 38, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, that she and husband Israel Houghton are the new parents of a baby boy, whom they conceived with the help of a surrogate. “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she gushed alongside the first photo of son Ever. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”
ETOnline.com
What Jennifer Garner Was Doing During Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding
Jennifer Garner did some bulk shopping during ex-husband, Ben Affleck’s wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. According to TMZ, the 13 Going on 30 actress was spotted in Sam's Club in South Charleston, West Virginia -- showing that she was not in attendance for the nuptials, which took place in Georgia over the weekend.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
'He has not passed away, sorry about that!' Lorraine's Ross King left red-faced as he accidentally says Tony Bennett, 96, is dead in TV blunder
Ross King was left red-faced after he accidentally said Tony Bennett was dead in a live TV blunder on Friday morning's Lorraine. The Los Angeles correspondent, 60, mistakenly said 'the late Tony' when speaking about the jazz legend, 96, during his segment. Presenter Ranvir Singh, who is currently filling in...
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
‘Love Is Blind’s’ Iyanna & Jarrette Just Announced Their Divorce a Year After Getting Married on the Show
The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
ETOnline.com
Savannah-Area Ice Cream Shop Owner on Why He Thinks Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will 'Be Together Forever'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have all the ingredients to make it last! ET spoke to Stratton Leopold, director, producer, Executive Vice President of Paramount Pictures and owner of Savannah-area ice cream shop, Leopold's Ice Cream, ahead of the big wedding Saturday, about why he thinks the couple are going to "be together forever."
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer and Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley Are Engaged After 1 Year of Dating
He put a ring on it! After one year of dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are engaged. “Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 20, one day after Mobley, 26, proposed. Messer and...
Colton Underwood and Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Happiness achieved. Colton Underwood was once scared to be his true self, but he found love with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after embracing his identity. Bachelor Nation first met the former NFL player when he competed on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. After failing to form a lasting connection with the […]
NFL・
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s Son Onyx’s Baby Album: Pics
A secret son! Iggy Azalea announced in June 2020 that she had given birth after previously denying pregnancy rumors — and she has been showing Onyx off ever since. “I have a son,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it […]
