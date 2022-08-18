Read full article on original website
Post Register
Mud slides close South Fork Road in Valley County
South Fork Road is closed between Poverty Flats Campground and Four Mile Campground due to two mud slides that have made the road impassable. The slide by Poverty Flats is two feet deep, and about 30-40 feet wide. Payette National Forest is working on clearing the slides, but there is no indication of how long the road will be closed for. Valley County Road Department does not maintain this road in the summer.
kboi.com
Four Corners Fire causes evacuations near Lake Cascade
The Valley County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for residents in the God’s Acres and French Creek due to the Four Corners Fire near Lake Cascade. Officials say activity from the 4,100-acre Four Corners Fire increased Thursday afternoon as hot and dry conditions continue to impact the region.
KIVI-TV
Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County
CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
Post Register
Tamarack Resort opening up parking lot for RV parking due to nearby wildfire
DONNELLY, Idaho (CBS2) — Officials with Tamarack Ski Resort outside of Donnelly are opening up the resort's parking lot for folks impacted by the Four Corners Fire. The 5,500-acre wildfire is several miles away from the ski area's boundary and is not impacting resort operations at this time. Tamarack...
Post Register
Four Corners Fire still burning, stopped from spreading east
CASCADE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's newest wildfire, the Four Corners Fire has flared up west of Cascade, but it poses no threat to the community. The fire broke out Aug. 13, about an hour before sunset. A cause has not been determined but a lightning strike is presumed to have ignited the fire.
