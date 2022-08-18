ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley County, ID

Mud slides close South Fork Road in Valley County

South Fork Road is closed between Poverty Flats Campground and Four Mile Campground due to two mud slides that have made the road impassable. The slide by Poverty Flats is two feet deep, and about 30-40 feet wide. Payette National Forest is working on clearing the slides, but there is no indication of how long the road will be closed for. Valley County Road Department does not maintain this road in the summer.
Four Corners Fire causes evacuations near Lake Cascade

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for residents in the God’s Acres and French Creek due to the Four Corners Fire near Lake Cascade. Officials say activity from the 4,100-acre Four Corners Fire increased Thursday afternoon as hot and dry conditions continue to impact the region.
Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County

CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
Four Corners Fire still burning, stopped from spreading east

CASCADE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's newest wildfire, the Four Corners Fire has flared up west of Cascade, but it poses no threat to the community. The fire broke out Aug. 13, about an hour before sunset. A cause has not been determined but a lightning strike is presumed to have ignited the fire.
