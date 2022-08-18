South Fork Road is closed between Poverty Flats Campground and Four Mile Campground due to two mud slides that have made the road impassable. The slide by Poverty Flats is two feet deep, and about 30-40 feet wide. Payette National Forest is working on clearing the slides, but there is no indication of how long the road will be closed for. Valley County Road Department does not maintain this road in the summer.

VALLEY COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO