Bronx, NY

CBS New York

Mayor Adams backing moderates over progressives in New York primary

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is decision day for New York voters and Mayor Eric Adams is taking an unusually active role in a number of state Senate primary races. The mayor wants to defeat left wing Democrats who support criminal justice reforms, which he says have made it more difficult to make the streets safer, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday.READ MORE: Candidates make final push to voters in key New York primary races  Adams has only been in office about eight months, but he's already spending his political capital on an attempt to change the political atmosphere in Albany by bending...
The Staten Island Advance

As Primary Election Day nears, candidates vying to represent Staten Island get union, advocacy group endorsements

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Senate and congressional candidates across Staten Island have been securing the support of labor unions throughout the city, national advocacy groups and local community leaders as they prepare for the August 23 primary. N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 11. Brittany Ramos DeBarros. Democratic and Working...
Government
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
cityandstateny.com

Candidates scramble as Dan Goldman gets inside track in NY-10

For the past few months, the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District has been mostly void of political attacks, candidates going negative, and dark money-funded ad campaigns. But with little time to waste before primary day, candidates – and the organizations backing them – are getting less shy about calling out the competition.
Benjamin Franklin
Gothamist

The inside story of how NYC schools spent $90 million on air purifiers that have stirred controversy

Delos Living is headquartered in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos Living referred to its devices as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company also said that its air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. The company that sold 160,000 air purifiers to the Department of Education benefited from a lobbying campaign that reached high into the upper ranks of City Hall. [ more › ]
erienewsnow.com

Bernard Kerik Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former New York police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, who served time in prison for tax fraud and lying to officials. Marriages: Hala (Matli) Kerik (1998-present); Jacqueline Llerena (1983-1992, divorced); Linda Hales (1978-1983, divorced) Children: with Hala Kerik: Celine, Angelina; with Jacqueline Llerena: Joseph. Education:...
Gothamist

Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
riverjournalonline.com

Briarcliff Mayor’s Letter to NY State – Immediate Action Needed

For the last two years, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio has been pressing the NY State Department of Transportation to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining. Following two recent major accidents that could easily have resulted in multiple fatalities, today he renewed his call for immediate repairs to the damaged median barrier and guardrails along the 4-lane highway which opened in 1932.
nassauillustrated.com

Property Tax Bill’s Next Stop Is Nassau Legislature

More Nassau County seniors and residents with limited incomes and disabilities will soon be eligible for reduced property taxes with an updated cutoff for income, according to legislators. The previous income limit for seniors and people with disabilities to receive a property tax exemption was $34,400, established almost two decades ago. The new income cap would be $58,400 per year, a substantial increase on the previous limit made to adjust for inflation and similar factors.
Daily Voice

'Humbling, Liberating': Brooklyn Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $10 million scratch-off lottery prize. Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. “It feels very humbling and liberating,” he told NY Lottery after claiming...
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
