Alessandra Biaggi says NYC police union opposes her candidacy because her 'loyalty is to people'
PLEASANTVILLE, New York — A New York police union is spending heavily to defeat state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who previously expressed support for directing funding away from police, because her "loyalty is to people," the candidate told a handful of voters Sunday. Speaking at a private home in Pleasantville...
Mayor Adams backing moderates over progressives in New York primary
NEW YORK -- Tuesday is decision day for New York voters and Mayor Eric Adams is taking an unusually active role in a number of state Senate primary races. The mayor wants to defeat left wing Democrats who support criminal justice reforms, which he says have made it more difficult to make the streets safer, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday.READ MORE: Candidates make final push to voters in key New York primary races Adams has only been in office about eight months, but he's already spending his political capital on an attempt to change the political atmosphere in Albany by bending...
As Primary Election Day nears, candidates vying to represent Staten Island get union, advocacy group endorsements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Senate and congressional candidates across Staten Island have been securing the support of labor unions throughout the city, national advocacy groups and local community leaders as they prepare for the August 23 primary. N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 11. Brittany Ramos DeBarros. Democratic and Working...
Bongino argues liberal city voters have ’embraced the suck’ of Democratic leadership as crime surges
Host of ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,’ Dan Bongino, questioned why New York City voters continue to elect soft-on-crime, liberal politicians who he argues are the cause of surging crime. On “Fox & Friends Weekend” Saturday, Bongino said the voters have “embraced the suck” and settled for the “decline” of New York City.
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
Early Addition: The mayor will have his usual, the branzino
Because Eric Adams has his two spots, here are your early links: ATV crash, NYCHA manufactures its own parts, yacht caught fire and sank in NY Harbor, good NJ deli, stressful pics of tourist hotspots, Sweden requires workers to take coffee-and-cinnamon roll breaks, and more. [ more › ]
Mayor's frequent dinners at upscale restaurant raise concerns
Osteria La Baia is Mayor Eric Adams’ favorite restaurant: an Italian spot in Midtown Manhattan with plates ranging from $31 to $50. He likes it so much that according to the New York Times he had dinner there 14 times during the month of June. “If I’m sitting down...
Candidates scramble as Dan Goldman gets inside track in NY-10
For the past few months, the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District has been mostly void of political attacks, candidates going negative, and dark money-funded ad campaigns. But with little time to waste before primary day, candidates – and the organizations backing them – are getting less shy about calling out the competition.
The inside story of how NYC schools spent $90 million on air purifiers that have stirred controversy
Delos Living is headquartered in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos Living referred to its devices as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company also said that its air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. The company that sold 160,000 air purifiers to the Department of Education benefited from a lobbying campaign that reached high into the upper ranks of City Hall. [ more › ]
How NYC landlords continue to use a rent law loophole to spike regulated rents
Georgina Christ, 72, in front of her East Village apartment Despite a crackdown on how landlords can charge for regulated apartments, delays in state regulations allow building owners to “Frankenstein” apartments together to dramatically raise rents. [ more › ]
Bernard Kerik Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former New York police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, who served time in prison for tax fraud and lying to officials. Marriages: Hala (Matli) Kerik (1998-present); Jacqueline Llerena (1983-1992, divorced); Linda Hales (1978-1983, divorced) Children: with Hala Kerik: Celine, Angelina; with Jacqueline Llerena: Joseph. Education:...
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
NYC congestion pricing cannot proceed -- it hurts Staten Islanders | Our Opinion
More trucks on Staten Island’s roads polluting the borough. A Staten Islander seeking medical treatment at NYU paying not one, but two sky-high tolls to drive there. More commuters packed onto a ferry that the city Department of Transportation has been struggling mightily to run at full service. These...
Briarcliff Mayor’s Letter to NY State – Immediate Action Needed
For the last two years, Briarcliff Manor Mayor Steve Vescio has been pressing the NY State Department of Transportation to address the serious and ongoing safety issues on the heavily trafficked and outmoded Route 9A in as it winds through Briarcliff and Ossining. Following two recent major accidents that could easily have resulted in multiple fatalities, today he renewed his call for immediate repairs to the damaged median barrier and guardrails along the 4-lane highway which opened in 1932.
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
Property Tax Bill’s Next Stop Is Nassau Legislature
More Nassau County seniors and residents with limited incomes and disabilities will soon be eligible for reduced property taxes with an updated cutoff for income, according to legislators. The previous income limit for seniors and people with disabilities to receive a property tax exemption was $34,400, established almost two decades ago. The new income cap would be $58,400 per year, a substantial increase on the previous limit made to adjust for inflation and similar factors.
'Humbling, Liberating': Brooklyn Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize
A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $10 million scratch-off lottery prize. Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. “It feels very humbling and liberating,” he told NY Lottery after claiming...
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud Scam
A New York City hospital dietician has been indicted for a $250,000 tax fraud scam on multiple charges, including filing false tax returns, obstructing the IRS, and willful failure to file tax returns.
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
Officials who let NYC sucker-punch suspect out of jail should 'be removed from office:' Police union chief
The president of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police on Monday called for the firings of those responsible for releasing the New York City suspect onto the streets without bail after his caught-on-camera unprovoked sucker punch knockout last week. “All of these people who had a hand in this gentleman...
