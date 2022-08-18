Suffolk arson squad investigating fire that destroyed vacant home on town-owned property in Baiting Hollow overnight

Read full article on original website
Related
Police seek help finding Little Flower runaway
The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River this afternoon. Police said Autumn Tucker left the facility on Aug. 22 around 12:02 p.m. without permission. She was last seen wearing gray...
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
longisland.com
67-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured by Mortar-Style Firework
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was seriously injured by a firework in Commack last night. A 67-year-old Commack man was attending a block party and was in front of 5 Diellen Court when a mortar-style firework exploded and struck him in the face at approximately 10 p.m.
Man Seriously Injured By Firework During Block Party In Commack
A 67-year-old man was seriously injured by a firework while attending a block party on Long Island. The incident happened in Commack on Diellen Court at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department said. Police said a mortar-style firework exploded and struck the man in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 67, Seriously Injured by Firework
A 67-year-old Commack man was seriously injured Saturday night when a firework exploded and hit him in the face, Suffolk County police said. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating.
Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say
A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island. Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Suspect punches employee, pulls her hair in LI shoplifting
A woman punched a store worker in the face and pulled her hair during a robbery on Long Island earlier this month, police said Monday.
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Seriously Injured Child
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in...
2 Men, 16-Year-Old Charged In Knifepoint Robbery, Kidnapping At Motel In Jericho
Three people are facing charges in a kidnapping and knifepoint robbery at a Long Island motel. Officers were conducting an investigation at the Edgewood Motel, located at 38 Jericho Turnpike in Jericho, at about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when they saw a 2005 Ford F-150 leave the parking lot and travel west on Jericho Turnpike, the Nassau County Police Department said.
nypressnews.com
Thousands without power following transformer fire in Massapequa
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Thousands of customers are without power Monday in Massapequa. Firefighters responded to a possible transformer fire near Unqua Road and Burton Lane. Officials said the outage left more than 2,400 customers without power, including several traffic signals. They expect service to be restored around 9:45 a.m.
Police arrest man and woman for allegedly beating McDonald's employee on Long Island
Police have arrested a man and woman for allegedly beating a McDonald's employee on Long Island over an argument at the drive-thru.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suffolk County Police Seize More Guns in Effort to Reduce Illegal Firearms Countywide
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY – Gun violence continues to plague American communities as police in Suffolk...
NBC New York
Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt
What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
longisland.com
Man Found Dead in Reynolds Channel in Long Beach
The Homicide Squad and the Long Beach Police Department are investigating a Fatal Aided that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:05 pm in Long Beach. According to Detectives, a passerby observed a male in the Reynolds Channel. Long Beach Police Department, Long Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Marine Bureau responded and located the victim and brought him to shore.
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
Outage Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Nassau County
The workweek started in the dark for around 3,000 Long Islanders due to a power outage in Nassau County. The outage happened in East Massapequa around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, causing outages and some traffic difficulties with down traffic signals. According to PSEG officials, the majority of customers have...
Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing $460 In Face Creams From Huntington Station CVS
Authorities are searching for a man and a woman who are accused of stealing merchandise valued at $460 from a CVS on Long Island. A man and a woman stole assorted Neutrogena face creams from CVS in Huntington Station at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to a report from Suffolk County Police.
Sources: Child seriously hurt in Medford crash; driver arrested for DWI
The westbound side of the LIE has reopened at Exit 64 following the crash.
Police Seek To ID Duo Who Burglarized Deli In Cold Spring Harbor
Police on Long Island are working to identify two burglars who were caught on surveillance video breaking into a deli. The footage shows the pair prying open the door of Gold Coast Good 2 Go Delicatessen, located on Woodbury Road in Cold Spring Harbor, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 1