Wilmington, DE

Golf Digest

Michael Greller tries, and fails, to talk Jordan Spieth out of hero shot

WILMINGTON, Del. — Well, Michael Greller tried. The longtime caddie and confidante of Jordan Spieth attempted to talk his man out of a risky approach shot from a bunker at Wilmington Country Club’s par-4 fifth. Spieth was nine under in the BMW Championship at the time and just one back of the then-leader Xander Schauffle. Spieth was also coming off back-to-back birdies, so clearly the man was feeling himself.
Golf Digest

Four players have moved inside the Tour Championship bubble with only 18 holes to go

WILMINGTON, Del. — The vagaries of match play have nothing on the FedEx Cup. Adam Scott, Aaron Wise and Scott Stallings are among a pack of six within three shots of the Patrick Cantlay’s lead at Wilmington Country Club, where a strong Sunday leads to a win and all the goodies that would come with it. Scott, Wise and Stallings are also part of a separate group, where a bad Sunday means their seasons come to an end, setting up a game within a game for the final day at the BMW Championship.
