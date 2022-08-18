WILMINGTON, Del. — The vagaries of match play have nothing on the FedEx Cup. Adam Scott, Aaron Wise and Scott Stallings are among a pack of six within three shots of the Patrick Cantlay’s lead at Wilmington Country Club, where a strong Sunday leads to a win and all the goodies that would come with it. Scott, Wise and Stallings are also part of a separate group, where a bad Sunday means their seasons come to an end, setting up a game within a game for the final day at the BMW Championship.

