Houston County, AL

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 19-21, 2022

April Tipton, 42, Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rowan, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Mills Jr., 30, Dothan, Alabama: Driving under the...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Top Dothan official dodges questions about defending felon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager refuses to disclose whether he wrote a potentially unethical letter that seeks leniency for a convicted bank fraudster. Credible sources have told News 4 that Kevin Cowper sent that letter on behalf of Aaron McCreight, the embattled Visit Dothan president and chief executive officer.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Judicial Circuit names Police Administrator of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 12th Judicial Circuit of Pike and Coffee Counties has named the Police Administrator of the Year. Capt. Darrell Griswold of the Enterprise Police Department is this year’s recipient. Jon Folmar, assistant district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit said Griswold has served with dedication...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Drug arrest made in Washington County after suspicious person report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody by deputies in Washington County on Sunday on drug charges. Following a report of a suspicious man sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store in Wausau around 8 a.m. on August 21.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mark Johnson’s bank account got a $3600 bump on Monday as it does twice every month. Not bad considering Johnson has not hit a lick at a snake during the past six months. Since his suspension for possible misconduct, the Houston County prosecutor has raked in...
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for August 19, 2022

Bradley Miller: Driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level test – $10,000 bond, violation of state probation- no bond, hold for 10 days. Delvin Hill: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Joshua Andrews: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Fire kick-off the 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire department has kicked off its 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser. The fundraiser is to raise money and create awareness for childhood cancer and it started on Saturday and will continue throughout the month of September. On Saturday, firefighters hosted...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
BRUNDIDGE, AL

