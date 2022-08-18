Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 19-21, 2022
April Tipton, 42, Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rowan, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Mills Jr., 30, Dothan, Alabama: Driving under the...
wtvy.com
Top Dothan official dodges questions about defending felon
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager refuses to disclose whether he wrote a potentially unethical letter that seeks leniency for a convicted bank fraudster. Credible sources have told News 4 that Kevin Cowper sent that letter on behalf of Aaron McCreight, the embattled Visit Dothan president and chief executive officer.
wtvy.com
Judicial Circuit names Police Administrator of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 12th Judicial Circuit of Pike and Coffee Counties has named the Police Administrator of the Year. Capt. Darrell Griswold of the Enterprise Police Department is this year’s recipient. Jon Folmar, assistant district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit said Griswold has served with dedication...
wtvy.com
Drug arrest made in Washington County after suspicious person report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody by deputies in Washington County on Sunday on drug charges. Following a report of a suspicious man sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store in Wausau around 8 a.m. on August 21.
Dothan woman writes a letter to a judge asking for a release from jail
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home. Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she […]
wdhn.com
A Houston Co. mayor’s assault charges were dismissed by a circuit court
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County mayor’s assault charges have been dismissed by a Houston County court, after being charged with allegedly shooting at another person with a shotgun. James Earl Coachman, who is the mayor of Cottonwood was facing a second-degree assault charge after an...
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
wtvy.com
Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mark Johnson’s bank account got a $3600 bump on Monday as it does twice every month. Not bad considering Johnson has not hit a lick at a snake during the past six months. Since his suspension for possible misconduct, the Houston County prosecutor has raked in...
wdhn.com
Body of missing person in Spring Creek found according to Jackson Co. Sheriffs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for August 19, 2022
Bradley Miller: Driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level test – $10,000 bond, violation of state probation- no bond, hold for 10 days. Delvin Hill: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Joshua Andrews: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
wbrc.com
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
wdhn.com
Dothan Fire kick-off the 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire department has kicked off its 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser. The fundraiser is to raise money and create awareness for childhood cancer and it started on Saturday and will continue throughout the month of September. On Saturday, firefighters hosted...
Man dies in apparent shooting incident in Quincy
The Quincy Police Department announced Sunday that it is investigating a death of a man.
wdhn.com
Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
wdhn.com
High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
