Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
US News and World Report
Analysis: as Ukraine War Drags On, Europe's Economy Succumbs to Crisis
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - It was meant to be Europe's stellar year. A post-pandemic spending euphoria, supported by copious government spending was set to drive the economy and help fatigued households regain a sense of normality after two dreadful years. But all that changed on Feb. 24 with Russia's invasion of...
US News and World Report
Uruguay's DLocal Posts 74% Jump in Q2 Net Profit as Platform Grows
(Reuters) - Uruguayan payments firm dLocal posted a 73.5% increase in second-quarter net profit from the year before on Monday, hitting $30.7 million as payment volumes on its platform jumped by more than two-thirds. Company revenue rose 71.6% to $101.2 million, beating the Refinitiv forecast of $98.53 million. Dlocal's revenue...
US News and World Report
Russia's VK Drops Sberbank Venture as Part of Yandex Tech Deal
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian tech firm VK on Tuesday said it had exited its joint venture with top lender Sberbank, paving the way for a deal with competitor Yandex that may have significant ramifications on Russia's internet industry. Leading internet firm Yandex said it had agreed to sell its news aggregator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Cuban Entrepreneurs Hope for Room to Grow as the Government Ponders Reform
HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba's fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez's Havana-based dried fruit business. Thanks to a $40,000 loan from abroad, the family-run company, registered last year after a government rule change that authorized small businesses,...
US News and World Report
Pakistan PM Visits Qatar Seeking Trade and Investment
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Qatar on Tuesday in the hope of generating trade and investment for his cash-strapped country, his office and aides said. "I will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure...
FIFA・
US News and World Report
India E-Commerce Firms Ramp up Hiring of Delivery Workers for Shopping Season
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's e-commerce companies are adding delivery personnel at a rapid pace, fearing a labour shortage might cause them to lose out in one of the biggest annual shopping seasons that begins in earnest next month. The moves come amid a tightening job market - India's unemployment rate...
US News and World Report
Around 720,000 Tonnes of Food Have Left Ukraine Under Grain Export Deal
KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 33 cargo ships carrying around 719,549 tonnes of foodstuffs have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Turkey that monitors implementation of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Explainer-Blood, Treasure and Chaos: the Cost of Russia's War in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and sown economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war as it enters its seventh month:. * DEATH. Since Feb. 24, 5,587 civilians have been recorded as...
Comments / 0