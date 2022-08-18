Read full article on original website
Dozens, Mostly Children, Got Sick After Visiting Infected Splash Park In Kansas Last Summer, CDC Concludes
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park in Kansas, in June 2021. The place, a very popular summer destination for residents, is home to a zoo of animal exhibits as well as the Tanganyika Falls Splash Park. It attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.
Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
What is Melioidosis? CDC Warns Of Fatal Dangers Of Rare Bacteria Disease
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Wednesday about a rare but serious disease called Melioidosis that has been detected in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi. According to the agency, Melioidosis can develop when a person comes in contact with a bacteria known as B.pseudomallei. The...
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
CDC: Dozens of people got diarrhea after playing in splash pads and ingesting fecal matter
Splash pads aren't always disinfected. Two outbreaks, which occurred days apart, involved two different germs — Shigella bacteria and norovirus.
Warning over ‘fast-moving’ E coli outbreak spreading in US
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a “fast-moving” outbreak of E coli in Michigan and Ohio. The CDC said on Wednesday that 29 people have become ill and nine of them have been taken to hospital. Fifteen of those infected are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio, but the public health agency said in its notice on 17 August that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many...
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
contagionlive.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts
CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
People Exposed to COVID No Longer Need to Quarantine: CDC
"Persons who have had recent...exposure to an infected person should wear a mask for 10 days around others...," the CDC said in part.
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022
August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
Sudden and fast E. coli outbreak in the U.S. prompts CDC investigation
The public health agency hasn't identified the source yet.
