ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandera, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

SAFD responding to flames that ripped through South Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a South Side motel on Monday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, near East Southcross. SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said the fire started...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bandera, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
foxsanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder

SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side. Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy