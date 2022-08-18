Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Driver checking on SUV hit by passing vehicle along Interstate 35 on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who stopped along Interstate 35 to check on her SUV was struck by a passing vehicle on Monday morning. San Antonio police said the incident happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound access road of I-35 near Dinn Road, which is north of Rittiman Road.
KSAT 12
SAFD responding to flames that ripped through South Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a South Side motel on Monday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, near East Southcross. SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said the fire started...
At least 1 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, NV)
Officials state that a multi-vehicle collision involving 2 vehicles took place on Saturday afternoon. Police officers state that the accident took place along Culebra Road when a driver swerved to avoid a collision. Another car exiting from the neighborhood pulled out in front of an eastbound driver while the traffic...
KENS 5
One man arrested for murder in Kerr County, his brother remains on the run
Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are suspects in a murder in Green Bay Wisconsin, and were believed to be in Ingram. Gustavo was arrested, and Alejandro remains at large.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who opened fire on 2 people walking on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot two people as they were walking on an East Side street overnight. Officers said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee Street, not far from East Houston Street and South WW White Road.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID 15-year-old killed in attempted robbery on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage robbery suspect who was fatally shot on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Laron Mackey, 15, died of a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road, authorities said.
65-Year-Old Man Found Dead At San Antonio River Walk
Police responded to a call about an assault on the River Walk.
KTSA
Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.
foxsanantonio.com
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
KSAT 12
TxDOT employee hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on highway
SAN ANTONIO – A TxDOT employee is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the highway Sunday morning. At 2:55 a.m., a truck operator working under the TxDOT Hero Roadside Assistance Program helped in closing off Loop 410 near Marbach Road, due to a separate accident.
One murder suspect arrested in Kerr County, his brother still wanted
INGRAM, Texas — One man suspected in a murder in another state has been arrested in Kerr County, and another suspect, his brother, is wanted by authorities. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are wanted in a drug-related murder out of Green Bay Wisconsin, and they received information that the suspects were hiding in Ingram.
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after apartment fire on Northwest Side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation after his apartment caught fire on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 7 p.m., Saturday, at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Gardina Street.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder
SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally shooting mother’s boyfriend on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is in custody after San Antonio police said he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend on the North Side overnight. At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, police...
KSAT 12
Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side. Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.
KSAT 12
Man found dead outside downtown parking garage with major trauma, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a man outside a downtown parking garage early Sunday morning. At 1:45 a.m., SAPD officers performed a welfare check in the Bexar County parking garage in the 200 block of South Flores Street. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek information in September 2021 murder after body found in ditch
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for information to find a suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man in September 2021. The body of Alvandro Angel Torrez IV was found in a ditch on the South Side in the 1200 block of Wagner on Sept. 9, 2021.
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
