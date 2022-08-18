Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
counton2.com
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a...
counton2.com
Crawford Co. sheriff names officers in Arkansas viral arrest video
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in Arkansas have released the identities of three law enforcement officers seen in a viral arrest video from the weekend that appeared to show the beating of a suspect in custody. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Aug. 22, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office...
counton2.com
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled to 120.
counton2.com
South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate of sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancies in South Carolina.
Comments / 0