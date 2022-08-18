MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate of sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancies in South Carolina.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO