ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Author to discuss history of Paradise Park at Silver Springs during segregation

An advocate for a historical marker at Paradise Park at Silver Springs, which was once designated for “colored people,” will speak next month at a local church. Cynthia Graham, an educator, photographer, and lecturer whose advocacy was instrumental in the installation of the firs black historical marker by the Bureau of Historic Preservation at the former entrance to Paradise Park will speak on the history of park at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists Church, located at 7280 SE 135th St. in Summerfield.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages

Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County

I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
OCALA, FL
sltablet.com

Meet Buzz Lightyear, A Super Special Pet, Needing A Super Loving Friend

Buzz doesn’t know he’s special needs but he might know he’s super special!. Being a staff favorite, Mr. Lightyear has been with us for 5 long months as he gained strength and has gone through 5 pages (that’s lots) of veterinary care! You see, Buzz came to us looking like he was chronically and severely starved.
GROVELAND, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranes#Golf Course#Sandhill#Https
WCJB

Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian enthusiasts were in the horse capital of the world enjoying various competitions. The Ocala Summer Horse Trials were held at the Florida Horse Park. The two-day event has competitors from across the southeast ranging from beginners to intermediate. Their horses showed their skills doing dressage...
OCALA, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Lake County Animal Shelter Suspends Cat Programs

TAVARES– The Lake County Animal Shelter has stopped accepting cats, due to a small number of felines that just testing positive for a highly contagious infectious virus. The shelter in Tavares has temporarily suspended its feline programs and is now looking for cat foster parents to help out. “The...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
Villages Daily Sun

Loving a 1960s car throughout a young man’s lifetime

Most people around The Villages know Don Day simply as “Don,” but a very small group refers to him as “The Austin Healey Doctor.”. Day, of the Village of Poinciana, owns a 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 Phase III that he has had since 1978, but he helps out his fellow Villagers who also own Austin Healey 3000s.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Officials take step toward enabling emergency action at abandoned homes

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has taken a step toward being empowered to take emergency action on abandoned homes in The Villages. “One of the biggest problems we have here is abandoned homes,” said CDD 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow. During Friday’s board meeting,...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy