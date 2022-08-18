Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Aww man!’ Florida man tries to hide half a pound of meth under cop car, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday on allegations that he tried to stash meth under a deputy's patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.
Beaufort County man arrested in western NC on indecent liberties, other charges
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wanted man from Beaufort County has been arrested in Alexander County. Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on Aug. 15 by deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County for child abuse as well as indecent liberties with a minor and […]
7,000 construction workers wanted for Intel chip plants
Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
Flash flooding forces evacuation from Carlsbad Caverns
Flash flooding from heavy rainfall left an estimated 200 people stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in southern New Mexico on Saturday, according to KOAT.
AMEXCAN hosts Summer Multicultural Festival with community outreach and resources
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) and the Eastern North Carolina Latin American Coalition (ENCLACO) partnered for a Summer Multicultural Festival and outreach event on Saturday. AMEXCAN is celebrating its 21st anniversary of serving and supporting the Latin population of North Carolina and 19 years of organizing events in […]
